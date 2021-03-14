Why Is Huntsman (HUN) Up 4.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Huntsman (HUN). Shares have added about 4.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Huntsman due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Huntsman’s Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q4

Huntsman recorded profits of $360 million or $1.54 per share in fourth-quarter 2020, up from a profit of $308 million or $1.34 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 51 cents in the quarter. The figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents.

Revenues were $1,668 million, up around 1% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,635.2 million. Higher sales in the Polyurethanes segment were offset by declines across other units in the reported quarter.

Segment Highlights

Polyurethanes: Revenues for the segment rose 5% year over year to $1,030 million in the reported quarter due to higher MDI (methylene diphenyl diisocyanate) average selling prices. MDI sales volumes fell in the quarter due to unplanned supplier outages.

Performance Products: Revenues for the unit fell 5% to $265 million due to reduced average selling prices as well as lower sales volumes resulting from weak market conditions across several of the company’s amines businesses.

Advanced Materials: Revenues for the unit dropped 14% to $207 million on lower sales volumes, especially due to weakness in aerospace and commodity markets.

Textile Effects: Revenues for the division fell 4% to $173 million. The decline was due to reduced average selling prices, partly offset by increased sales volumes.

FY20 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2020 were $4.66 per share, compared with earnings of $2.44 per share a year ago. Revenues dropped roughly 11% year over year to $6,018 million for the full year.

Financials

Huntsman had total cash of $1,593 million at the end of 2020, up around three fold year over year. Long-term debt was $1,528 million, down around 30% year over year.

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $167 million for the fourth quarter while free cash flow was $88 million.

Outlook

Moving ahead, Huntsman said that it is witnessing improvements over 2020 in most of its core markets.  The company also remains focused on enhancing shareholder value.

 

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended upward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted 30.28% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Huntsman has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Huntsman has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.


