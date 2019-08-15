Why IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) Is A Dividend Rockstar

Dividend paying stocks like IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

A 2.6% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests IBERIABANK has some staying power. The company also bought back stock during the year, equivalent to approximately 7.7% of the company's market capitalisation at the time. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying IBERIABANK for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

NasdaqGS:IBKC Historical Dividend Yield, August 15th 2019

Payout ratios

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Comparing dividend payments to a company's net profit after tax is a simple way of reality-checking whether a dividend is sustainable. IBERIABANK paid out 22% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. For the purpose of this article, we only scrutinise the last decade of IBERIABANK's dividend payments. During this period the dividend has been stable, which could imply the business could have relatively consistent earnings power. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was US$1.36 in 2009, compared to US$1.80 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.8% a year over that time.

Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think is seriously impressive.

Dividend Growth Potential

While dividend payments have been relatively reliable, it would also be nice if earnings per share (EPS) were growing, as this is essential to maintaining the dividend's purchasing power over the long term. Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see IBERIABANK has grown its earnings per share at 28% per annum over the past five years. The company is only paying out a fraction of its earnings as dividends, and in the past been able to use the retained earnings to grow its profits rapidly - an ideal combination.

Conclusion

When we look at a dividend stock, we need to form a judgement on whether the dividend will grow, if the company is able to maintain it in a wide range of economic circumstances, and if the dividend payout is sustainable. Firstly, we like that IBERIABANK has a low and conservative payout ratio. Second, it has a limited history of earnings per share growth, but at least the dividends have been relatively stable. Overall, we think there are a lot of positives to IBERIABANK from a dividend perspective.