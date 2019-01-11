Why ICS Global Limited’s (ASX:ICS) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at ICS Global Limited (ASX:ICS) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for ICS Global:

0.12 = AU$688k ÷ (AU$7.2m – AU$1.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, ICS Global has an ROCE of 12%.

Does ICS Global Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. It appears that ICS Global’s ROCE is fairly close to the Healthcare industry average of 11%. Independently of how ICS Global compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





ASX:ICS Last Perf January 11th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. How cyclical is ICS Global? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

ICS Global’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

ICS Global has total liabilities of AU$1.4m and total assets of AU$7.2m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 20% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On ICS Global’s ROCE

Overall, ICS Global has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. But note: ICS Global may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

