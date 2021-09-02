Why was Ida so devastating as it flooded the Northeast?

MALLIKA SEN and SETH BORENSTEIN
·6 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — “How can something like this happen?”

The plaintive question posed by a Queens resident whose neighbors drowned was on the lips of many after the remnants of Ida furiously swept through the Northeast.

Dozens of people from Virginia to Connecticut were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Elected officials expressed shock at the severity of the deluge, but the National Weather Service as early as Monday had cautioned that Ida could bring flooding to the New York City area.

By Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center had increased the urgency of the warning, heralding the potential for “significant and life-threatening flash flooding” and river flooding throughout the region.

So, why didn't anyone see it coming?

Well, some did. Over the weekend, National Weather Service Director Louis Uccellini and other meteorologists started seeing an eerie similarity to 1969’s Hurricane Camille, which killed more than 100 people in Virginia with 20 inches (50 centimeters) of rain long after making landfall in Mississippi.

“We collectively were aware of this possibility. These discussions were started even before the storm made landfall in Louisiana,” Uccellini told The Associated Press.

Despite this, the news conferences and loud warnings from public officials that accompanied storms like Sandy or even last month’s Henri were mostly absent until the brunt of the storm was upon the region.

Pennsylvania suffered first, with flash flood warnings issued in an area that included two poorly rated dams Wednesday afternoon.

“I know that today, many people in Pennsylvania are hurting. We experienced a historic storm here all across the commonwealth,” Gov. Tom Wolf said at a news conference Thursday. “A lot of Pennsylvanians will be dealing with very hard emotions today.

Flash flood emergencies — which are pushed to cellphones — are the most extreme alert the National Weather Service has, reserved as an 11th-hour attempt to get people to seek safety after catastrophic flooding has begin.

But many in harm’s way in New York didn’t flee, whether because of the time of day, the lack of warning by government officials, the lack of resources to find shelter — or a disregard of the many alerts that filter through cellphones on a daily basis.

Asked how last night’s subway disruption and the deaths of at least 11 people in New York City could have been prevented, city and state officials stressed the unprecedented amount of rain that fell between about 8:50 and 9:50 p.m. and the grim reality of climate change.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said initial estimates indicated a minimum rainfall of 3 inches (8 centimeters) over the course of the day — but more than 3 inches fell in just one hour, breaking a city record.

“Records were broken, but what is fascinating is that the records that they broke were literally set a week before. That’s what we’re dealing with now, my friends," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a Thursday briefing.

People have been warning for decades about climate change and its dangers, she said.

“It’s happening right now,” she said. "It is not a future threat.”

New York City's environmental protection commissioner, Vincent Sapienza, said the city's sewer system isn't really equipped to handle anything over 2 inches (5 centimeters) an hour without trouble.

City Council Member Justin Brannan, a Brooklyn Democrat, said it's not that the sewers were poorly designed — “the problem is they were designed 100 years ago,” he tweeted.

De Blasio touted a $2 billion investment in fixing sewer problems and other infrastructure issues in southeast Queens in the wake of 2012's Superstorm Sandy, but said much more needs to be done to temper deadly flooding throughout the city. The city has until September 2022 to spend federal disaster relief funds from Sandy.

“This is a tragically, very longstanding problem. And one of the things that became clear was we were going to have to make an extraordinary investment to address it. That investment is having impact, but it’s not complete," he said.

De Blasio criticized meteorologists' predictions as “projections that then are made a mockery of in a matter of minutes.”

But the weather service was sounding alarms. On Monday morning, federal forecasters warned of 3 to 6 inches (8 to 15 centimeters) of rain. They increased that to 3 to 8 inches (8 to 20 centimeters) of rain in forecasts on Tuesday, also increasing their extreme rainfall forecast to “high risk” — something that rarely happens.

The trouble is that after Sandy, officials talked about better getting infrastructure ready for climate change-charged storms, said Columbia University climate scientist Adam Sobel.

“Nearly a decade after Sandy, after a lot of planning and effort at the state and local level on resilience to extreme weather events, one might have hoped, in an alternate reality (where, for example, the MTA weren’t chronically under-funded), that we might have seen a bit more progress on keeping water out of the subways, for example,” Sobel said in an email.

What were once 100-year floods now happen far more often. Some subway stations flooded scarcely two months ago, courtesy of Elsa.

Hochul outlined her first priority: “Here’s what we need to do, we need to identify the areas where we have vulnerabilities on our streets, where the drainage systems are not functioning properly, and they’re close to the entrance of a subway, and we need to be able to fix those first so we don’t get a situation where the drainage system, the sewer system can’t handle the volume. And then the water just creates a river down the steps and into the subway system.”

People are ready, Uccellini said, but is the infrastructure ready for the magnitude of these storms? “It doesn’t appear to be that way,” he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey, which saw a major tornado in the south and fatal flooding in the north, is perhaps more susceptible to climate change.

“These things are coming more frequently, they’re more intense, sadly more deadly, and we’ve got to update our playbook,” Murphy said Thursday on “Good Morning America." He acknowledged later that officials would reassess to see what they could do better about warning people.

De Blasio questioned whether people themselves were truly ready, especially as watches and warnings didn't indicate the true ramifications until Wednesday evening.

“We need to start communicating to people that we should assume things are going to be much worse in literally every situation,” he said Thursday, later adding: “From now on what I think we do is tell New Yorkers to expect the very, very worst. It may sound alarmist at times, but unfortunately, it’s being proven by nature.”

___

Borenstein reported from Washington. Associated Press reporters Karen Matthews and Michael R. Sisak in New York and Mike Catalini in Hillsborough, New Jersey, contributed reporting.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Remnants of Ida spark flash floods in Maryland

    Social media video filmed by an eyewitness showed flood water gushing down sidewalk steps and retaining walls, and streams of brown flood water running along streets.Ida was forecast to become post-tropical on Wednesday as it tracked across the Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast, causing flooding and tornadoes in Maryland and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic, the U.S. National Weather Service said.

  • Man who confronted reporter covering Ida on live TV arrested

    Video​ of Tuesday's incident shows NBC News' Shaquille Brewster reporting from the Mississippi coast when a man gets out of a white pickup truck and charges at him during a live broadcast.

  • Walmart to lift wages for 565,000 US workers

    Walmart said Thursday it will hike wages for some 565,000 US employees this month, its latest move to attract and retain staff in the tight American labor market.

  • Capybara population 'wreaking havoc' in wealthy community in Argentina

    Capybaras are exploring a wealthy community, Nordelta, in Argentina. But some argue the rodents aren't invading because the land was theirs first.

  • Death toll climbs as Ida remnants slam the Northeast

    The remnants of Hurricane Ida took a deadly toll in the Northeast overnight. CBS News correspondent Mola Lenghi has more on the extent of the flooding and tornado damage. Then the mayor of Yonkers, New York, Mike Spano, joins CBSN to discuss how his city is recovering from the record-breaking rainfall.

  • Federal Trade Commission investigating why McDonald’s McFlurry machines are always broken, report says

    Machines are so notorious for being out of order that company has joked about them on social media

  • Ida's remains threaten once-in-a-century flood event in Northeast

    Ida's intense rain and winds are partly fueled by climate change.

  • New York, New Jersey declare flash flood emergencies, at least 9 reported dead

    Ida's remnants are delivering a devastating blow to the U.S. Northeast with catastrophic flash flooding and tornadoes prompting Flash Flood Emergencies to be issued by the National Weather Service.

  • Hurricane Ida hits Northeast

    On Wednesday, the remnants of Hurricane Ida sparked record flooding, extreme weather and caused at least a dozen deaths in the Northeast. States of emergency were declared by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.

  • No charges for Britney Spears in dispute with housekeeper

    Britney Spears will face no charges after an allegation from her housekeeper that Spears slapped a phone out of her hand, prosecutors said Wednesday. A possible misdemeanor battery charge was declined based on insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and lack of injury to the housekeeper or of significant damage to the phone, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said in a statement. The woman had called authorities after the Aug. 16 dispute with Spears over veterinary care of Spears' dog, Nasarenko said.

  • N.Korea's Kim calls for preventing natural disasters and COVID-19 outbreaks

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged efforts to prevent natural disasters or coronavirus outbreaks from damaging the economy as he convened a meeting of the ruling party's politburo, state media reported on Friday. Economic plans dominated the agenda at the meeting held in Pyongyang on Thursday, KCNA news agency reported. The country's economy has been battered by international sanctions and self-imposed border and movement lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak.

  • Dozens Killed in Apocalyptic Storms From NYC to Philadelphia

    Anthony Behar/APAt least 44 people have died across the northeast after the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped apocalyptic amounts of rain along the East Coast on Wednesday night, spawning tornados, transport meltdowns, building collapses and unprecedented flash flooding. Twelve people died in New York City, police said, eight of whom became trapped in flooded basements in homes across Queens. A 2-year-old child was among three people found dead when firefighters “de-watered” a basement apartment

  • Former prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery investigation

    A Georgia grand jury on Thursday indicted a former prosecutor on charges of misconduct related to the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced in a press release.Why it matters: Arbery's death was one of the catalysts for nationwide Black Lives Matter protests last summer.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The three suspects include father and son, Gregory and Travis McMichael,

  • 1st Afghan refugee since Taliban takeover arrives in Utah

    As a member of the Hazara minority in Afghanistan, Azim Kakaie would have had no access to higher education under the Taliban. Instead, over the past two decades he turned a love for aviation into an air-traffic control job in Kabul, he said Thursday. Kakaie was working at the airport as the swift takeover by the Taliban engulfed Kabul last week.

  • See Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor's 'Relaxing' Nursery for Second Baby: 'We Are Very Excited'

    WNBA star Diana Taurasi and wife Penny Taylor are parents to son Leo, 3, and currently expecting a baby girl

  • NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is reportedly mulling a run for New York governor in 2022

    With Andrew Cuomo's downfall, de Blasio has a pollster looking into his statewide appeal and has reached out to labor leaders, per NYT and Politico.

  • Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

    A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings. A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson on a felony count of violating her oath of office and hindering a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor. The indictment resulted from an investigation Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr requested last year into local prosecutors' handling of Arbery's slaying after a cellphone video of the shooting and a delay in charges sparked a national outcry.

  • Is the outdoors still safe? Concerns about Delta prompt new guidelines

    As the hypercontagious Delta variant continues to drive up cases of COVID-19 in parts of the country, many have begun to wonder if this strain is also more transmissible outdoors, particularly as Labor Day approaches and many Americans are planning outdoor gatherings.

  • Hurricane Larry is forecast to be a major Category 4 storm. No threat to Florida

    Tropical Storm Larry has strengthened into the fifth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season and is forecast to turn into a Category 3 storm in the next 48 hours and a Cat 4 by Sunday.

  • New Orleans' $15 billion levee held. But another problem looms, experts say.

    "We need to invest now for the future. That's the lesson we've learned from the investment in the levees," said Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy.