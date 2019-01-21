Why Ideagen plc’s (LON:IDEA) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ideagen:

0.036 = UK£2.0m ÷ (UK£79m – UK£23m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2018.)

So, Ideagen has an ROCE of 3.6%.

Is Ideagen’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Ideagen’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Software industry average of 12%. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Independently of how Ideagen compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~1.2% available in government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Ideagen.

Ideagen’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Ideagen has total assets of UK£79m and current liabilities of UK£23m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

Our Take On Ideagen’s ROCE

Ideagen has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Ideagen. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.