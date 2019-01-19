Here’s why Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s (HEL:ILK2S) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we’ll evaluate Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj (HEL:ILK2S) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj:

0.014 = €956k ÷ (€135m – €11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj has an ROCE of 1.4%.

Is Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 8.1% average in the Media industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Independently of how Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is low; especially compared to the ~0.5% available in government bonds. Readers may wish to look for more rewarding investments.

Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s current ROCE of 1.4% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 4.0% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

HLSE:ILK2S Last Perf January 19th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj has total assets of €135m and current liabilities of €11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 8.3% of its total assets. Ilkka-Yhtymä Oyj has a low level of current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its already low ROCE.