Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying

It's no secret that growth in the industrial sector slowed down in the second quarter -- the trend has been much in evidence in the earnings reports of industrial supply companies. A slew of them reported weakening conditions in their short-cycle businesses. Given that, as one looks across the sector, there's one stock that specifically looks like it might be worth buying now: Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW).

Industrial companies gave subdued earnings/outlooks

After a difficult second quarter, many industrial companies, such as Illinois Tool Works and Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) have reduced their full-year revenue and earnings outlooks. Others, among them 3M (NYSE: MMM) and Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT), told investors to expect a full-year earnings performance toward the low ends of their previous guidance ranges. Even the companies that raised earnings guidance in the wake of high-quality Q2 reports -- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) and United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) -- said they had seen weakness in some of their short-cycle businesses. Both Honeywell and United Technologies relied on strength in aerospace to offset some disappointing results elsewhere.

How you can make money from it

But here's the thing. It's far from clear that whether we are in the midst of a brief, temporary pause in capital spending or at the beginning of protracted slowdown. If it turns out to be a blip, and capital spending bounces back fast, or at the very least stabilizes to a low single-digit percentage growth rate (in line with economists' expectations for GDP growth and industrial production growth), then there could be some upside potential for investors.

Moreover, companies that have baked the current conditions and trends into their guidance could be in a position to upgrade their near- and longer-term earnings expectations. One such company is Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works' difficult second quarter

Illinois Tool Works total organic revenue declined 2.8% in Q2, and reported revenue fell 5.8%. The only one of its seven segments that grew organic revenue was food equipment -- and that was partly a result of a particularly easy comparison with 2018.

"We experienced a deceleration in demand across our portfolio," said CEO Scott Santi on the earnings call ".... [with Q2 revenues] approximately $85 million below what they would have been had demand helped at the level we were seeing exiting Q1." https://www.fool.com/premium/coverage/earnings/call-transcripts/2019/07/26/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-q2-2019-earnings-call.aspx