Why immigrant women are especially vulnerable to domestic violence

Wisconsin advocates for survivors of domestic violence are raising awareness about a phenomenon in which American men abandon their wives in foreign countries.

Wisconsin groups believe they are at the forefront of advocating and educating on the issue, known as transnational marriage abandonment.

The cases tend to involve an American man with cultural ties to another country who marries a woman from that country. An abusive marriage in the U.S. culminates in a trip to her home country, where he leaves her with little recourse to return to the U.S.

The cases underscore how one's immigration status can make them uniquely at risk for abuse.

Here's what we know about how immigration and domestic violence are connected.

Abusers may use immigration status as a threat

“Any abuser is going to use the tactics with his means to control the woman,” said Basema Yasin, coordinator of a culturally specific domestic violence support program in Milwaukee called Our Peaceful Home. “Immigration status is one of the most powerful tools they have.”

An abusive husband may threaten deportation or otherwise use his wife's immigration status to threaten her.

“You do this, or I’m not going to apply (for a green card) for you,” for example, said Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition. “‘You do this, or I’m going to send you overseas.”

Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition, is shown Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the organization's office in Greenfield, Wis. Advocates at Our Peaceful Home, a culturally specific domestic violence survivor support program within the Women's Coalition, are calling attention to a concerning phenomenon called transnational marriage abandonment in which American men abandon their wives in foreign countries.

Once her husband has left her overseas, the woman's ability to return to the U.S. may be limited.

An abusive husband might have lied, telling his wife she had a green card or American citizenship when she didn’t, or taken passports or other important documents she'd need to get legal residency.

Immigrant women tend to have fewer resources

Women who emigrated to the U.S. for marriage may have limited English skills and may not know about the legal protections available to them.

They may be isolated in their home without a job, a driver's license, cellphone or a social community, and they may be financially dependent on their abusive husband.

Women in these situations may feel they have less ability to leave their marriage.

"They tend to have fewer resources, stay longer in the relationship, and sustain more severe physical and emotional consequences" than others experiencing domestic violence in the U.S., according to a 2006 Legal Momentum study that analyzed several other studies’ data.

Status as an immigrant increases likelihood, severity of abuse

Research shows that immigrant women are particularly vulnerable to domestic violence.

Power and control over the women’s immigration status “enhances the likelihood and severity of domestic abuse,” according to the Legal Momentum study.

Immigrant women experience abuse at two times the rate of the general U.S. population, according to the Legal Momentum study.

The data also showed that “when U.S. citizens are married to foreign women the abuse rate is approximately three times higher than the abuse rate in the general population.”

