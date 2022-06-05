Why immigration and the border are taking a backseat in Tuesday's primary races

Joseph Long might have voted Democratic in Tuesday's California primaries — if, he says, those candidates had made a strong argument on immigration.

Instead, the 25-year-old construction worker and political independent is casting his ballot for Republican primary candidates because he's worried about inflation and a rising cost of living.

"Both (parties) are missing something" on the immigration debate, he said.

Analysts say Long is hardly alone in his thinking.

With majorities of Republicans embracing the far-right white nationalist great replacement theory and Democrats failing to lead on immigration, analysts and voters say worries like surging prices, gun violence and more are crowding out what is nonetheless a vital issue for much of the country.

Long is a white man in an adopted Hispanic family. His grandfather came to America from Mexico on a visa, ended up joining the military and became a doctor in the Air Force.

Immigration issues in California and across the country “should probably receive more attention” right now, he said.

Economy overshadows immigration

Gas prices over the $6 dollar mark are displayed at a gas station in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, May 27, 2022.

Among the states with primaries on Tuesday, California has more than 11 million immigrants – more than any state in the U.S. At least 1 in 4 New Jersey residents is an immigrant, and immigrants make up 9% of the New Mexico population, according to the American Immigration Council.

Immigrants are essential workers on farms and in food service and hospitality sectors, among a range of other industries.

But immigration and troubles at the border are being overshadowed by other anxieties on the minds of voters, including historic inflation, brutal acts of gun violence, expected overhauls to reproductive rights and the ongoing pandemic.

For example, Long is voting based on what he experiences every day: high gas prices, a large population of homeless people and high taxes.

For example, the average gas price in California was $6.25 a gallon on Friday, according to AAA — the highest price in the country.

“Inflation is pretty intense,” said Long, who earns $16 an hour. “I work an hour of hard manual labor to afford one meal at a cheaper place such as Chipotle.”

He was a construction worker in Bakersfield for seven years before recently moving to Sacramento, where he is a computer science student and part-time barista.

The type of economic struggles he and other Americans are facing have overshadowed immigration issues, experts said.

“Absolutely, right now, the top-of-mind issues for everyone, including Latinos, are the pandemic, jobs, economy and rising cost of living,” said Clarissa Martinez, deputy vice president at Unidos, a nonpartisan Latino civil rights and advocacy organization.

That’s also true in the Asian American Pacific Islander community, according to Varun Nikore, executive director of the AAPI Victory Alliance.

“The economy, inflation, reproductive rights and guns are driving the conversation,” he said. “I’m not seeing much on immigration. Too many other issues are coming to the forefront.”

The immigration conversations that are happening are mostly led by Republicans, and Democrats have taken a backseat on the issue, Nikore said.

“Folks on the right complain about open borders, think we’re unprotected and that immigrants are flooding into the country,” he said. “And too many other issues are silencing immigration on the left.”

Missed opportunity?

Migrants and asylum seekers march as they protest against Title 42 near the US-Mexico border in Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on May 22, 2022.

Polls show Democratic positions on immigration are in line with what the majority of Americans want, "but Democrats are not talking enough about those issues," Martinez said.

Multiple polls show more than 75% of Americans support legalization for undocumented immigrants and more than half support a pathway to citizenship and asylum for refugees fleeing oppression, according to Douglas Rivlin, communications director for America's Voice, a nonprofit immigration advocacy organization.

A Hart Research poll from May 24 shows 58% of voters say they would prefer a candidate who favors allowing people to legally request asylum at the southern border over a candidate who opposes doing so.

But action on immigration has been slow to come, and Latino voters are growing weary, Martinez said. She pointed to the lagging satisfaction among voters with Biden, with 54% of Americans disapproving and 41% approving of the job he is doing, according to a May survey by Gallup.

"Part of what we are seeing with the president's low approval ratings is frustration at the lack of progress," she said.

That frustration could keep some Hispanic voters home on election day, Martinez said.

"Immigration may be on the back burner now, but the consequences of inaction are not on the back burner," she said.

Biden is losing support among Hispanics at an alarming rate. About 60% dislike the job he is doing, a Quinnipiac University survey released last month found.

Just 26% of Hispanics approve of Biden’s performance.

Rise of Trump and ‘great replacement’

Donald Trump's initial speech in 2015 declaring his presidential candidacy started off with anti-immigration warning that later fueled his focus on building a massive wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Some immigration advocates also point to a loss of conservative partners who were once reliable bipartisan allies.

In 2007, President George W. Bush favored paving a road to citizenship as a way to address anxieties about the then-estimated 12 million undocumented immigrants in the country.

Six years later, a group of eight lawmakers, including Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., crafted a deal that saw more than a dozen GOP senators join Democrats in supporting a major reform package.

In both cases the legislation ultimately failed, but it demonstrated a willingness on the right to compromise.

"What's happened in this election cycle — because of the influence of Donald Trump, and folks like him — is that you can't even really find a Gang of 8 anymore," said Brent Wilkes, a senior vice president with the Hispanic Federation.

"You've got very few Republicans willing to step up and address the issue of comprehensive immigration reform."

Trump's debut campaign speech in 2015 declaring his White House bid started off with anti-immigration warning that later fueled his focus on building a massive wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best," he said at the time. "They're not sending you. They're sending people that have lots of problems... They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

Republican strategists and other sources told USA TODAY late last year they wanted the 2022 midterms to be in part about immigration and the southern border.

And that was before more GOP officials began to embrace the “great replacement” theory, which holds that Democrats and other foes are using immigration to purposefully change the country’s demographics for political gain.

Part of the rise in this nativist belief is connected to the country’s changing face; decennial census data last year showed unprecedented multiracial population growth coupled with a first-ever decline in the white population.

Replacement theory: Republican politicians all over the country have repeated the Great Replacement theory

GOP leaders quiet: Republican leaders yet to denounce racist replacement theory repeated by Buffalo shooting suspect

That has fueled immigration anxieties among conservative-leaning voters, according to recent surveys.

An April poll by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Tulchin Research, for instance, showed 47% of self-identified Republicans said population projections that white Americans will become a minority over the next two decades are either "somewhat negative" or "very negative" for the country.

Pro-immigration groups say what was once a reasonable debate about jobs, border security, the country's rich immigrant history or deporting undocumented immigrants with criminal records has been fully overtaken by a nativist ideology and white nationalist sentiment.

"It's poisoned people from having a reasonable discussion," Wilkes said. "You've got people who just come up with these ridiculous ideas about white Americans getting replaced, then you don't even have a discussion anymore. It's become a race baiting exercise."

Other advocates, however, say there is a glimmer of hope that comprehensive immigration reform is possible even with a limited number of allies on the right.

A (narrow) window of opportunity

Laurence Benenson, a policy advisor with the National Immigration Forum, told USA TODAY while it's disturbing how the great replacement theory has wormed its way into the mainstream, his group believes there are still Republicans who want to work in good faith.

But he said overwhelmingly most voters want Congress to work together on key immigration reforms such as giving a pathway to citizenship for "DREAMers" The term “DREAMer” has been used to for years describe undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as minors, have grown up in America and who identify as Americans.

"I understand the frustration that progressive advocates hold," he said. "However, taking a step back, if you get down to it, there is agreement, in general terms, on getting a permanent solution for Dreamers and filling those needed workforce gaps to address labor shortages, through promoting legal immigration," Benenson said.

In February the forum released findings that showed 79% of Americans favor bipartisan efforts to secure the border and "create a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children."

The survey of 1,044 registered voters found 76% of Republicans along with 84% of Democrats and 78% of independents supported those policies. When asked if action should be taken before the fall elections, the forum found 72% of registered voters agreed, including 80% of Democrats, 71% of independents and 65% of Republicans.

Benenson said he doesn't believe the 2022 cycle has been dominated by the immigration debate as much as it was in past years.

A Quinnipiac University poll released in mid-October found immigration was the third most important issue for Americans at 14%, behind the economy at 19% and the coronavirus at 16%.

But a similar survey by Quinnipiac conducted in March showed the issue had dimmed to 9%, behind inflation at 30% and Russia's invasion of Ukraine at 14%.

"There's always going to be a number of members of Congress who will... will be hesitant to address an issue like immigration prior to a contested primary," Benenson said.

The March poll by Quinnipiac bears some of this out, showing significant differences in what voters care about along party lines. Among GOP voters, for instance, immigration was the second most important issue at 19%, behind inflation at 39%.

Among Democrats, immigration ranked at the bottom of topics they cared about, at 1%. For independent voters, it was far behind inflation — at 37% — and tied with climate change at 8%, according to the survey.

Groups such as the National Immigration Forum say this year still presents a number of immigration-related challenges around the economy, but a smaller bipartisan group of lawmakers seem interested in tackling the topic nonetheless.

Last year, for example, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., once again partnered with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, on a proposal that would give the children of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. an opportunity to pursue a path toward citizenship.

In May, Durbin, joined by fellow Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California, reportedly started meeting with two Republicans — Sens. John Cornyn, of Texas and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina — on targeted reform plans.

Benenson said he is eager to see how the primary season concludes and if immigration can be a source of compromise ahead of the fall elections.

"There still is a window, albeit a narrow one, to get some of these key reforms done and get solutions here in 2022," Benenson said.

Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY.

Phillip M. Bailey is a national political correspondent for USA TODAY.

