Why Impeachment Isn’t the Top Story in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine—Believe it or not, the ongoing impeachment drama in the United States wasn’t the biggest news story this week in Ukraine.

Rather, Ukrainians are focused on news much closer to home—the prospect of rejuvenated peace talks with Moscow to end the war in Ukraine’s embattled eastern Donbas region that has lasted five and a half years.

The news broke on Tuesday when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his decision to accept the so-called Steinmeier Formula—a controversial measure to hold elections in the two so-called separatist territories in eastern Ukraine.

The plan was devised by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in 2016 when he was foreign minister, as a way to rejuvenate stalled Russo-Ukrainian peace talks.

Since taking office earlier this year, Zelenskyy has tried to resuscitate the so-called Normandy Format peace negotiation framework, which comprises representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France. In turn, Moscow declared that Ukraine’s implementation of the Steinmeier Formula was a prerequisite for renewing those talks.

“Do we want the end of the war and the return of all Ukrainian territories? Yes,” Zelenskyy said Thursday in a nationally televised address. “Today, there is one platform where these issues can be discussed at the highest level. This is a meeting in the Normandy Format.”

Zelenskyy’s move sparked peaceful protests across Ukraine, including here in the capital city of Kyiv. War veterans in particular have been outspoken in their demand that Ukraine not back down from its long-held redline—elections will not go forward in the Donbas until all Russian troops have left the contested territory.

“As a veteran, I feel that all the achievements that were gained by our troops in this war are being traded for nothing, because based on previous conflicts in Transnistria and Georgia in 2008, where Russia was involved, you just cannot believe in Russian promises. You will lose your territory afterwards,” said Denys Antipov, 30, a combat veteran of the war in the Donbas.

Zelenskyy insists he’s not bending to Moscow’s will and that elections in the Donbas will move forward only after all Russian troops have left. He also emphasized that Ukraine’s pro-European, pro-NATO trajectory—now enshrined in Ukraine’s constitution—will not change.

“There is no capitulation. No surrender of Ukraine’s national interests. No agreements and global steps without the consent of the people of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in his national address. “I respect the constitutional right of every citizen of Ukraine to protest, I hear you, and believe me—I will never surrender Ukraine. At the same time, I urge everyone to consider the situation calmly and not to give in to manipulations and provocations of some persons.”

As Zelenskyy navigates his way through a tricky American political scandal—doing his best to irritate neither Democrats nor Republicans along the way—he simultaneously is trying to justify to a skeptical Ukrainian public his decision to make a major concession to Russia for the sake of peace in the Donbas.

“Ukraine has found itself in a difficult situation, but not a tragic one,” Ukrainian diplomat Markian Lubkivskyi told The Daily Signal. “Personally, I am convinced that we will be able to get out of it with dignity and even receive some benefits. It all depends on many circumstances and, in particular, the consistency, thoughtfulness, and diplomatic skills of President Zelenskyy and his team.”

So far, the U.S., Germany, and France cautiouslyhave praised Zelenskyy’s move.

“Free and fair elections require withdrawing Russian-led forces and illegal armed formations from Ukraine’s territory, and a secure environment. Russia needs to display the political will to make this happen,” the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine wrote Thursday on Twitter.

The U.S. is not party to the Normandy Format talks.

Long Time Coming

Some American media commentators say Zelenskyy is feeling the heat of Ukraine’s outsized role in the current American political drama. With bipartisan U.S. support for Ukraine potentially at risk, the line of thinking goes, Zelenskyy is hedging his bets and tacitly capitulating to Russia.

However, the truth is that Zelenskyy’s administration has mulled acceptance of the Steinmeier Formula for months as a way to re-energize peace talks with Russia.