Why it's important to rethink your finances after the holidays.

The first month of the year is the best time to satisfy your desire for discipline. And the second month is not too late. Whether you enjoyed a little more sweet and savory dishes than anticipated, or spent more money than originally planned, now that the magic of the holidays are well behind us, we have new and exciting opportunities to get into the rewarding, healthy routine that we’ve been craving.

There are four steps I would like to share to recalibrate your finances after holiday spending.

● First, make sure you have a monthly budget. If you already maintain monthly budgets, great! Review your November 2023 and December 2023 budgets. It’s important to have a planned budget and an actual budget.

The planned budget is what you anticipate, and it is prepared ahead of the month. The actual budget is determined after the month ends, and based on what occurred. If we do not review our planned budgets against our actual budgets, we might not realize where we can improve.

If you have not maintained monthly budgets, review all monies in and out of your bank and credit card accounts during November and December. Determine how much money you spent. Start monthly planned budgets now. You can find a free one online. Also, there are many apps that you can download on your phone and computer. You may use a spreadsheet, or simply a paper notebook. Determine the best way that works for you. It must be a style you will remain motivated to continue.

● Second, lower your spending. Yes, you can! Perhaps you may determine that you could spend less money by shopping earlier in the year, and purchasing holiday gifts at discounted prices. Eating out less often will add more room to your budget. Meal prepping twice a week pairs well with our 2024 health goals. Drinking coffee, espresso and tea at home, or complimentary at the gym, or perhaps your place of employment, may keep quite a few dollars in your budget.

When reviewing your bank and credit card activity, do you have any monthly subscriptions or services you do not need, or seldom use? Look for other spending in your activity and make the decision now to remove that item. Multiple small changes add up quickly.

● Third, stick to the budget! You live by it. Can unexpected situations create challenges in your budget? Yes, but don’t give up. You may see trends and decide to add line items to your future budgets, maybe it’s money in or out. You can add a savings line called “holidays.” Save small amounts all year, to eliminate the urge to overspend towards the end of the year. As changes in your life occur, keep your budget updated.

● The final step, consult with a financial adviser and tax professional. Automate contributions into retirement plans, and other savings and investments, according to your budget, goals and objectives. If you are just starting to save, begin with lower amounts. Maybe $25 or $50 per month is best. Each quarter of the year, determine if you can increase your amount. Even if you’ve been investing for many years, regularly determine if you can save and invest more, with a focus on tax planning.

If your employer offers a retirement plan with a match, don’t miss the opportunity and leave money on the table, if possible. Consider Traditional IRA (pre-tax) or ROTH IRA (after-tax) contributions, and discuss various securities with your professionals for the savings you have.

As you create more ways to save, through budgeting, your financial recalibration may become more routine and less strenuous, and more fun. It is vital to remain focused on your long-term goals and objectives this year, and always.

Tania Smith

Tania Smith is vice president, financial adviser with T.S. Phillips Investments Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC in Oklahoma City.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Finances took a hit with holiday spending? Time to rethink your budget