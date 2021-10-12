Why it's important to follow winter parking rules
Parking your car illegally during winter snow removal can be dangerous not only for yourself, but also for your vehicle and any people plowing roads.
A crocodile carcass was found on a beach in the Mexican state of Baja California Sur on Friday in what might be a first-of-its-kind discovery.
The 4 1/2-year-old bull elk was first spotted in July 2019 with a tire wrapped around its neck.
A wildfire north of Santa Barbara exploded in size on Monday, triggering evacuation orders and forcing the closure of a major Central California highway.The big picture: The uncontained Alisal Fire ignited near the Alisal Reservoir on Monday afternoon and grew to 2,000 acres by nighttime. 30–35 mph winds with gusts up to 70 mph propelled the blaze across 2,000 acres, crossing Highway 101 to Tajiguas Beach, officials said.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.
Since getting a foothold in L.A. County a decade ago, the aggressive Aedes mosquito has expanded rapidly. It has been found from Laguna Beach to Santa Clarita.
A potent winter storm pounded the western U.S. on Tuesday, delivering a mix of heavy snow and ferocious winds to much of the region.
Huntington Beach and the oil industry have been intertwined for more than a century. Derricks used to line the beach.
Wildlife officials in Colorado say an elusive elk that has been wandering the hills with a car tire around its neck for at least two years has finally been freed of the obstruction. The 4 1/2-year-old, 600-pound (270-kilogram) bull elk was spotted near Pine Junction, southwest of Denver, on Saturday evening and tranquilized, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We would have preferred to cut the tire and leave the antlers for his rutting activity, but the situation was dynamic and we had to just get the tire off in any way possible,” officer Scott Murdoch said.
“That’s some Florida level stuff right there.”
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump vowed to revive the coal industry, but it’s President Joe Biden who’s seeing a big comeback of the dirtiest fossil fuel.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for
President Biden has laid out an ambitious plan to help Americans ditch gas appliances and heaters in favor of electric ones.
The fire in Santa Barbara County is threatening up to 120 structures, including Rancho del Cielo, once a vacation home for President Reagan.
Strong winds pushing through Central California are leaving some destruction in their paths.
The female mountain lion, named Monrovia, was the first cougar to be rescued, rehabilitated and released in California, wildlife officials said.
Chris Furlong/GettyBy Siddharth Joshi, James Glynn, and Shivika Mittal Rooftop solar panels are up to 79 percent cheaper than they were in 2010. These plummeting costs have made rooftop solar photovoltaics even more attractive to households and businesses who want to reduce their reliance on electricity grids while reducing their carbon footprints.But are there enough rooftop surfaces for this technology to generate affordable, low-carbon energy for everyone who needs it? After all, it’s not jus
A tornado watch has been issued for the Chicago area until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Ottawa, Streator and Pontiac have a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:45 p.m. with wind gusts to 70 mph, according to the weather service. Most of northern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana were covered by the tornado watch, forecasters said. A marine warning for possible water ...
Three weeks since its eruption upended the lives of thousands, the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island is still spewing out endless streams of lava with no signs of ceasing.
Severe storms brought suspected tornadoes and baseball-sized hail to parts of Oklahoma, but there were no reports Monday of deaths or injuries. The severe weather system that hit Oklahoma late Sunday also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, and more stormy weather is predicted for later this week in parts of the central U.S. Severe weather is not unusual in the Southern Plains in October, said Chuck Hodges, senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa.
Concerned environmentalists say the pup deaths are part of "an all-out frontal assault on wolves".
They’re more versatile and environmentally friendly, too.
‘It was like a clamp around my leg,’ says Eric Steinley, who was helped by others at Sonoma county beachPodcast: Jaws made us scared – but is a lack of sharks scarier? A great white shark. ‘It was a measly punch compared to how big this creature was,’ said Steinley. Photograph: ScreenWest/PR IMAGE Surfers at a beach in Sonoma county, California, used a surfboard strap as a tourniquet to save a man whose right leg was bitten by a great white shark. Eric Steinley was attacked as he surfed about 50