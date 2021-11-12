Why is it impossible to get into Texas Roadhouse?

I'm a big fan of our local restaurants, but not going to lie, sometimes, I just want to stuff rolls in my mouth in an environment that doesn't judge me.

That's where Texas Roadhouse comes in.

My problem: Literally, all of you have the same idea and want to bring your second cousins too. Ugh.

I refuse to wait more than 40 minutes for a dinner spot. This is Des Moines, okay? We get through the airport in under 20 minutes.

Yes, but: Like the cowboys do, sometimes you have to giddy up and just go.

A symbolic representation of me, parched, waiting to get in. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

On a Tuesday night (one of the least busy times), I went to the Johnston location around 6:30pm.

The wait time: One hour. Nope.

I thought ahead and jumped on the online waitlist for the new West Des Moines location before driving over.

About 30 minutes after my initial reservation, I was able to get in.

Yeehaw.

The experience: Honestly, everything that I wanted. Cheeky Western decor. Cheap prices. Giant cut of meat that was actually cooked rare. Super friendly server.

The cherry on top was the four birthdays that night and watching people sit on a saddle and yell a Texas Roadhouse cheer.

Bone-in 23 oz. ribeye steak ($33) from Texas Roadhouse in WDM. Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

Between the lines: I talked to the hostess about the packed house and asked if having two locations now has alleviated the congestion.

Not at all, she said. Figures.

Recommended reading: If you're a secret chain restaurant connoisseur like me, learn about the life of Texas Roadhouse's late CEO, who recently died by suicide after suffering from long-term COVID symptoms. (NPR)

