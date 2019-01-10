Why Income Investors Should Have Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) In Their Portfolio

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 3.8% makes it one of the market’s top dividend payer. In the past ten years, Consolidated Edison has also grown its dividend from $2.34 to $2.86. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for Consolidated Edison for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

See our latest analysis for Consolidated Edison

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a reliable and steady dividend over the past decade, at a rate that is competitive relative to the other dividend-paying companies on the market. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its has increased its dividend per share amount over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

The company’s dividend yield stands at 3.8%, which is high for Integrated Utilities stocks. But the real reason Consolidated Edison stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

NYSE:ED Historical Dividend Yield January 10th 19 More

If there is one thing that you want to be reliable in your life, it’s dividend stocks and their constant income stream. In the case of ED it has increased its DPS from $2.34 to $2.86 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. This is an impressive feat, which makes ED a true dividend rockstar.

Consolidated Edison has a trailing twelve-month payout ratio of 57%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect ED’s payout to increase to 67% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 4.0%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to $4.58 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

There aren’t many other stocks out there with the same track record as Consolidated Edison, so I would certainly recommend further examining the stock if its dividend characteristics appeal to you. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I’ve put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ED’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ED’s outlook. Historical Performance: What has ED’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



