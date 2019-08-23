Why Income Investors Should Have UBM Development AG (VIE:UBS) In Their Portfolio

If you are an income investor, then UBM Development AG (VIE:UBS) should be on your radar. UBM Development AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, management, leasing, and sale of real estate properties in Germany, Austria, Poland, and other markets. Over the past 10 years, the €289m market cap company has been growing its dividend payments, from €0.55 to €2.2. Currently yielding 5.7%, let's take a closer look at UBM Development's dividend profile.

Check out our latest analysis for UBM Development

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a stable and consistent dividend, having done so reliably for the past decade with the expectation of this continuing into the future. More specifically:

It is paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers

It consistently pays out dividend without missing a payment or significantly cutting payout

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It is able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future

High Yield And Dependable

UBM Development's dividend yield stands at 5.7%, which is on the low-side for Real Estate stocks. But the real reason UBM Development stands out is because it has a high chance of being able to continue to pay dividend at this level for years to come, something that is quite desirable if you are looking to create a portfolio that generates a steady stream of income.

WBAG:UBS Historical Dividend Yield, August 23rd 2019 More

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you're eyeing out is reliable in its payments. In the case of UBS it has increased its DPS from €0.55 to €2.2 in the past 10 years. During this period it has not missed a payment, as one would expect for a company increasing its dividend. This is an impressive feat, which makes UBS a true dividend rockstar.

The company currently pays out 42% of its earnings as a dividend, according to its trailing twelve-month data, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 45% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of 6.1%. In addition to this, EPS should increase to €5.51.

If you want to dive deeper into the sustainability of a certain payout ratio, you may wish to consider the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Next Steps:

UBM Development ticks all the boxes for what I look for in a dividend stock. If you are looking to build an income focused portfolio, this could be one to include. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. I've put together three fundamental factors you should further research:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for UBS’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for UBS’s outlook. Valuation: What is UBS worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it's not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether UBS is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.