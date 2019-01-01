Why Income Investors Should Have Valora Holding AG (VTX:VALN) In Their Portfolio

Valora Holding AG (VTX:VALN) is a true Dividend Rock Star. Its yield of 5.8% makes it one of the market’s top dividend payer. In the past ten years, Valora Holding has also grown its dividend from CHF9 to CHF12.5. Below, I have outlined more attractive dividend aspects for Valora Holding for income investors who may be interested in new dividend stocks for their portfolio.

What Is A Dividend Rock Star?

It is a stock that pays a consistent, reliable and competitive dividend over a long period of time, and is expected to continue to pay in the same manner many years to come. More specifically:

Its annual yield is among the top 25% of dividend payers

It has paid dividend every year without dramatically reducing payout in the past

Its dividend per share amount has increased over the past

It is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings

It has the ability to keep paying its dividends going forward

High Yield And Dependable

Valora Holding’s yield sits at 5.8%, which is high for Specialty Retail stocks. But the real reason Valora Holding stands out is because it has a proven track record of continuously paying out this level of dividends, from earnings, to shareholders and can be expected to continue paying in the future. This is a highly desirable trait for a stock holding if you’re investor who wants a robust cash inflow from your portfolio over a long period of time.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. In the case of VALN it has increased its DPS from CHF9 to CHF12.5 in the past 10 years. It has also been paying out dividend consistently during this time, as you’d expect for a company increasing its dividend levels. These are all positive signs of a great, reliable dividend stock.

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 87%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. However, going forward, analysts expect VALN’s payout to fall to 71% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 5.9%. However, EPS should increase to CHF16.15, meaning that the lower payout ratio does not necessarily implicate a lower dividend payment.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. Cash flow is important because companies with strong cash flow can usually sustain higher payout ratios.

Next Steps:

Investors of Valora Holding can continue to expect strong dividends from the stock. With its favorable dividend characteristics, if high income generation is still the goal for your portfolio, then Valora Holding is one worth keeping around. However, given this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. There are three important aspects you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for VALN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for VALN’s outlook. Valuation: What is VALN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether VALN is currently mispriced by the market. Other Dividend Rockstars: Are there strong dividend payers with better fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



