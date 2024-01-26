Why an income tax cut in Oklahoma seems unlikely this year

A quarter-point reduction in the state income tax will have a difficult, if not unlikely, time passing the entire Oklahoma Legislature this year, despite the support of the governor and House Speaker Charles McCall.

Speaking after a legislative luncheon sponsored by the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber, Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat said lawmakers have to look at the entire budget before making decisions about cutting the income tax rate. Treat said the tax information released by the Oklahoma State Board of Equalization in December was already outdated. He said lawmakers are required to use the data released by the equalization board in mid-February.

"There can be a wide swing in numbers from December to February," he said. "The board numbers that he (Gov. Kevin Stitt) is using are no good. For anyone to assert that they know what the budget is going to be this session, they're not being honest. The tax discussion has to be included in all the budget."

In Oklahoma, the state’s individual income tax collections made up about one-third of the $13.3 billion in tax revenue collected last year. Studies show that 0.25% reduction could cost the state about $240 million per year.

On the individual level, an analysis by the Oklahoma Policy Institute — a left-leaning think tank — estimated that the lowest wage earners, those below $23,900 per year, would only see an extra $19 per year. Middle income earners — those between $44,000 per year and $74,900 per year — would see an extra $92 per year. Oklahomans who make more than $619,000 per year would get an extra $2,634 per year.

The discussion about taxes came just a day after Treat issued a media statement that said the Senate would convene the special session called by the governor, but would quickly adjourn.

“Nothing has changed in the Senate’s position since the last special session was called in October,” Treat said Wednesday. “The appropriate time for discussion on budget and taxes is during regular session that starts a week after the governor’s special session call. Since there is no agreement, special session — a week prior to regular session — is just political theater and a waste of taxpayer dollars."

While both Treat and the Senate's budget chairman, Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, remain hesitant to cut the income tax, Treat said he, personally, would rather see an elimination of the state's portion of the grocery sales tax.

"Personally, I prefer a cut to the grocery tax," he said. "That's about $358 per family, and the tax cut he's (the governor) talking about is about $111 (for) middle wage earners. A grocery tax would impact more people."

Wednesday evening McCall told The Oklahoman the House "stood with the overwhelming majority of Oklahomans who want a tax cut."

"Revenues are strong, state savings are at a record high, and now is the perfect time to cut taxes," McCall said. "Our body still plans to answer the governor's call to special session and take a vote on a .25% tax cut as has been requested."

For their part legislative Democrats said the state should invest in schools and infrastructure.

"Roads and bridges are vital," House Minority Leader Cyndi Munson said. "I want people to understand that you can't cut taxes and keep investing in yourselves."

