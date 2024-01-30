Here’s why independent pharmacies are shuttering across Kentucky

Each time an independent pharmacist fills a patient’s prescription, how that pharmacy is reimbursed — and what amount in fees are levied for filling it — is decided by a somewhat arbitrary and complex tangle of decisions by entities outside a pharmacy’s control.

This lack of control and contractual obligation to pay every fee levied has paved the way for independents to be financially gauged from multiple angles:

Low or break-even reimbursement rates set by insurance companies often blunts a pharmacy’s ability to make a profit on every prescription they fill.

Fees collected by Pharmacy Benefit Managers (PBMs), which acts as a middle man between providers and insurance and drug wholesalers, trigger financial problems. .

Additional Direct and Indirect Remuneration (DIR) fees collected by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that, until Jan. 1, were retroactively clawed back as many as six months after a prescription was filled.





Withstanding the mandate to fork over hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees, alone, borders on financially unsustainable for many independent pharmacists across Kentucky, operators say.

That financial burden, coupled with the unpredictable timeline by which that money is collected, has contributed to the closure of nearly 70 independent pharmacies in the past two years, according to Kentucky Independent Pharmacy Alliance President Rosemary Smith.

Prior to these closures, independents filled more than half of all prescriptions in the commonwealth’s 120 counties.

“No one can withstand this onslaught,” said Smith, who owns six pharmacies across Eastern Kentucky with her husband.

Smith is working with lawmakers to craft a bill this legislative session to help lessen the burden independents are facing, but as of Jan. 30, it has yet to be filed.