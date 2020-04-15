Why and How to Index in U.S. Small Caps

Small caps make up a tiny minority of the total market capitalization of the U.S. stock market. Depending on the index family in question, they account for anywhere from 3% to 12% of the total value of U.S. stocks. Accordingly, they tend to play a bit part in most investors' portfolios. In this article, I will look at the case for indexing within U.S. small caps and highlight some of our top-rated funds offering indexed exposure to this segment of the market.

The Case for Indexing U.S. Small Caps

Small caps are an area of the market where active managers have generally been more successful--certainly relative to their large-cap counterparts. According to Morningstar's year-end 2019 U.S. Active/Passive Barometer, 35.5% of actively managed U.S. small-blend funds outperformed their average passive peer over the 20 years through December 2019. Just 14.3% of actively managed U.S. large-blend funds that were around two decades ago managed to survive and outperform their average passive peer over this same span. While small-cap managers fared better than stock-pickers operating in the land of large caps, a 35.5% long-term success rate isn't exactly something to write home about. There's a strong case to be made for indexing in the U.S. small-cap space.

What explains passive funds' impressive track record in the small-cap segment? There are several factors at play. Even as you go down the market-cap spectrum, markets tend to be efficient, especially over the long term. No different than large caps, it is difficult for investors to gain and maintain an informational advantage in the small-cap space, especially as the cost of acquiring and processing publicly available information has never been lower. Stock prices tend to incorporate this information quickly, making it difficult to capitalize on mispricings when they do arise. Index funds piggyback on the valuation work done by their active peers. They absorb market participants' collective opinions of the value of the stocks they own. And they have a significant cost advantage over their active peers, given that they're free-riding on all their hard work. Together, these factors explain why market-cap-weighted index funds have been tough competition for active managers over the long term--with the U.S. small-cap space being no exception.

How Small is Small?

There are several indexes that are used as barometers of small-cap stocks. But not all small-cap indexes are created equal. There are some important differences between them which are rooted in the specifics of their methodologies.

Index providers such as CRSP, S&P, Russell, and Dow Jones screen their universe along dimensions such as market cap, free float, and liquidity for inclusion in their small-cap indexes. For example, CRSP screens U.S. stocks for a minimum market cap of $15 million and requires at least 12.5% of shares outstanding be traded publicly. By comparison, S&P requires qualifying U.S. small-cap stocks to have a market capitalization between $600 million and $2.4 billion when added. Dow Jones requires at least 10% of shares outstanding be publicly traded. New constituents must also pass a minimum trading volume threshold. Russell requires 5% of a stock's shares to float publicly for it to be included in the index. Most other index funds require at least double that percentage.

CRSP, Russell and Dow Jones employ rules-based approaches to construct their indexes from these eligible pools of stocks, while the S&P's index committee has final say over what makes the grade. Each approach yields an index portfolio with different characteristics. As of March 31, 2020, the CRSP U.S. Small Cap Index sported the largest median market cap among this group at $1.41 billion and its largest constituent had a market cap of $13 billion. This was followed by the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index with a median market cap of $899 million and a maximum market cap of $16.3 billion. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index was not far behind with a median market cap of $752 million and a maximum market cap of $4.42 billion. The Russell 2000 Index reaches furthest down the market-cap spectrum, as illustrated by its $490 million median market cap and a maximum market cap of $2.28 billion. Despite their varying size profiles, all these indexes can legitimately claim to represent small caps. But ultimately “small” is in the eye of the beholder. The differences in these indexes' makeup can yield different risk/return characteristics, as shown in Exhibit 1 below.