Why the Indiana Pacers now wear a QR code on their jerseys

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (22) celebrates after scoring during the game between Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Pacers beat Bucks 142-130.

Basketball fans may have noticed the Indiana Pacers wearing a small patch with a QR code on the left shoulder of their jerseys.

Your eyes did not deceive you. The QR code is part of the logo of Spokenote, a Fishers company started by John Wechsler, the founder of Internet start-up workshares Launch Fishers and the Internet of Things lab.

Wechsler and the Pacers reached a deal that makes Spokenote the jersey patch sponsor for the team, replacing the Motorola patch it had worn. The terms and length of the deal were not disclosed. The Pacers wore the patch for the first time during its Wednesday night victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“The partnership breaks new ground in professional sports, as the Pacers become the first major professional franchise in the United States to sport a QR code-like jersey patch,” the Pacers said in a news release.

What is a Spokenote?

Spokenote allows people to record and share embedded videos on small stickers. The stickers can be sent through the mail with well-wishes on birthday cards or left around the house as video reminders for household chores.

The company also provides software to large organizations such as universities that enables video messages in direct mailings.

What's on the Pacers' jersey QR code?

Wechsler said the QR codes on jerseys can be accessed through game photos or live at games. They will contain videos of team action, such as game highlights or behind-the-scenes outtakes.

The deal also includes large Spokenote decals at each baseline of the Pacer’s home court.

Pacers officials said the partnership was a chance to promote an Indianapolis area company.

“We are extremely proud to assist a local startup on its journey to becoming a widely known consumer brand," Todd Taylor, President and Chief Commercial Officer for Pacers Sports & Entertainment said in a news release.

The Pacers owners have invested in Spokenote, Wechsler said, but he would not reveal the amount of the investment.

Wechsler opened Launch Fishers in the basement of Hamilton East Public Library in 2012 and moved it to Technology Drive in a partnership with the city four years later. In 2018 he launched the Internet of Things across the street.

In 2023 Wechsler stepped down as CEO of both businesses to start Spokenote, headquartered in Fishers.

Weschler said he has been contacted by professional football and baseball teams about sponsorships.

“I’m very bullish, I don’t think this will be the last,” he said.

Call IndyStar reporter John Tuohy at 317-444-6418 or email him at john.tuohy@indystar.com. Follow him on Facebook and X/Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Pacers QR code on jerseys created by Indiana startup