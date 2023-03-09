Why is Indonesia moving its capital from Jakarta to Borneo?

EDNA TARIGAN and VICTORIA MILKO
·4 min read

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Jakarta is congested, polluted, prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea. Now the government is in the process of leaving, moving Indonesia’s capital to the island of Borneo.

Indonesian officials say the new metropolis will be a “sustainable forest city" that puts the environment at the heart of the development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045.

But environmentalists warn that the capital will cause massive deforestation, threaten the habitat of endangered species such as orangutans and imperil the homes of Indigenous communities.

While access to the new capital's site is usually limited, The Associated Press was allowed to tour parts of the site to view construction progress in early March.

Here's a look at why the capital is moving, the government's plans and why activists are worried about how it will impact the environment, endangered species and Indigenous communities located near the project site.

WHY IS INDONESIA MOVING ITS CAPITAL?

Jakarta is home to about 10 million people and three times that number in the greater metropolitan area. It has been described as the world’s most rapidly sinking city, and at the current rate, it is estimated that one-third of the city could be submerged by 2050. The main cause is uncontrolled ground water extraction, but it has been exacerbated by the rising Java Sea due to climate change.

Its air and groundwater are heavily polluted, it floods regularly and its streets are so clogged that it's estimated congestion costs the economy $4.5 billion a year.

President Joko Widodo envisions the construction of a new capital as a nostrum for the problems plaguing Jakarta, reducing its population while allowing the country to start fresh with a “sustainable city."

WHAT WILL THE NEW CAPITAL BE LIKE?

Widodo’s plan to establish the city of Nusantara — an old Javanese term meaning “archipelago” — will entail constructing government buildings and housing from scratch. Initial estimates were that over 1.5 million civil servants would be relocated to the city, some 2,000 kilometers (1,240 miles) northeast of Jakarta, though ministries and government agencies are still working to finalize that number.

Bambang Susantono, head of the Nusantara National Capital Authority said that the new capital city will apply the “forest city” concept, with 65% of the area being reforested.

The city is expected to be inaugurated on Aug. 17 next year to coincide with Indonesia’s Independence Day. New capital authorities said that the final stages of the city, however, likely won’t be completed until 2045, marking the nation’s hundredth anniversary.

WHY ARE ENVIRONMENTALISTS CONCERNED?

Skeptics worry, however, about the environmental impact of building a sprawling 256,000-hectare (990-square-mile) city down in Borneo’s East Kalimantan province, which is home to orangutans, leopards and a wide array of other wildlife.

Forest Watch Indonesia, an Indonesian nongovernmental organization that monitors forestry issues, warned in a November 2022 report that most of the forested areas in the new capital are “production forests” meaning permits could be granted for forestry and extractive activities that would lead to further deforestation. Until now there has been no certainty regarding the protection status of the remaining natural forests in the new capital city area, the report said.

Data analysis from AP also showed that the region can expect more days of extreme heat in years to come.

HOW ARE INDIGENOUS COMMUNITIES IMPACTED?

At least five villages with more than 100 Indigenous Balik people are relocating because of the construction, with more villages expected to be uprooted as the building site expands.

The government said the new capital has received support from local community leaders, and has provided compensation to people whose land is being used for the city.

But Sibukdin, an Indigenous leader who like many in the country only uses one name and lives in Sepaku, a ward very close to the construction area, said community members felt compelled to take the money they were offered by the government without knowing how compensation is calculated or if it was fair, he said.

___

AP photographer Achmad Ibrahim and videographer Fadlan Syam contributed to this report from East Kalimantan, Indonesia.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia unveils construction site of new capital city

    Orange-red ground has been broken in the jungle of East Borneo, where the Indonesian government has begun construction of its new capital city. Officials promise a “sustainable forest city” that puts the environment at the heart of development and aims to be carbon-neutral by 2045. Indonesia began construction of the new capital in mid 2022, after President Joko Widodo announced that Jakarta — the congested, polluted current capital that is prone to earthquakes and rapidly sinking into the Java Sea — would be retired from capital status.

  • 'Oh deery me,' say crews rescuing tangled stag

    The stag "got himself into a bit of bother" and the fire service calls a vet for help.

  • Air Defence Systems and a million shells for Ukraine are first priority Ukraine's Defence Minister

    The supply to Ukraine of one million 155mm artillery shells and other heavy equipment required for the counter-offensive is to be the main topic at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Stockholm. Source: Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov at the meeting, as reported by European Pravda Details: Reznikov said that the meeting will focus on the current priorities for military support to Ukraine.

  • Indonesia Offers Tax Cuts to Lure Investors to New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia lowered taxes on some investments and sweetened land acquisition terms as part of efforts to attract funds for its $34 billion new capital project that’s struggling to take off.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Global Investors Contemplate Fallout From US Rates Reaching 6%Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker Suggests

  • China rebuffs billionaire investor Mark Mobius's warning that the government made it harder to get money out, report says

    Chinese authorities at the State Administration on Foreign Exchange told CNBC that nothing had changed in its policy, pushing back against Mark Mobius' claims.

  • Executive gets 15 months in prison in doomed nuclear project

    A former executive utility who gave rosy projections on the progress of two nuclear power plants in South Carolina while they were hopelessly behind will spend 15 months in prison for the doomed project that cost ratepayers billions of dollars. Ex-SCANA Corp. Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne apologized in court Wednesday, saying he thinks about how he let down customers, shareholders, employees, taxpayers and his family almost every day. The two nuclear plants, which never generated a watt of power despite $9 billion of investment, were supposed to be “the crowning achievement of my life,” Byrne said.

  • US unveils new Iran sanctions targeting violence against women

    U.S. officials have unveiled the latest round of sanctions on Iran over its government’s violence toward women and girls amid protests happening around the country. In a news release, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Treasury Department has implemented sanctions on multiple Iranian officials, company presidents, security leaders and companies for their role in…

  • Amid protests over ‘Russian’ law in Georgia, will Putin be tempted to intervene?

    Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may still yet decide to invade Georgia amid the protests in Tbilisi, political analyst Ihor Reiterovych told Radio NV on March 8.

  • China’s Xi Calls For More Military Innovation as Spending Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on the military to make breakthroughs in securing technological advantages amid “international competition,” underscoring Beijing’s efforts to counter US efforts to cut it off from key advanced semiconductors. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,00

  • Biden budget seeks big deficit cuts in challenge to GOP

    With the government at risk of defaulting, President Joe Biden on Thursday will make his opening offer in a high-stakes debate over federal finances as he proposes a federal budget that would cut deficits by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade. It's part of a broader attempt by the president to call out House Republicans, who are demanding severe cuts to federal spending in return for lifting the government's legal borrowing limit. “We see this as a value statement,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.

  • Athletes sue Ivy League over its no-scholarship policy

    A pair of basketball players from Brown allege in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League’s policy of not offering athletic scholarships amounts to a price-fixing agreement that denies athletes proper financial aid and payment for their services. The suit argues Ivy League schools illegally conspired to limit financial aid and not compensate athletes for their services. “In either case, regardless of whether considered as a restraint on the price of education, the value of financial aid, the price of athletic services, or the level of compensation to Ivy League athletes, the Ivy League Agreement is per se illegal," the lawsuit states.

  • UK defends asylum plan after Nazi comparison

    The British government hit back on Wednesday at critics including the United Nations and football presenter Gary Lineker, after he compared its new plan on illegal immigration to the rhetoric of Nazi-era Germany.Lineker, an ex-England striker who presents the BBC's flagship football coverage on TV, was warned by the broadcaster to respect its social media guidelines after he lashed out at Braverman on Twitter.

  • France asks Lebanon to question 2 suspects in 1983 bombing

    French authorities have asked Lebanese prosecutors to detain two people suspected of involvement in a 1983 bombing in Beirut that killed dozens of French troops, Lebanese judicial officials said Wednesday. It is highly unlikely that Lebanese authorities will detain the suspects nearly 40 years after the attacks. The request identified the two suspects as Yousef al-Khalil and Sanaa al-Khalil and called on Lebanon’s prosecutor’s office to detain and question them, then inform French authorities of the outcome.

  • Lebanon says it regains UN voting rights after paying dues

    Lebanon has regained U.N. voting rights after paying dues for 2022 and 2023, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after the country, which is in deep financial crisis, lost its rights at the world body for the second time in three years. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a Jan. 17 letter, listed Lebanon along with Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Sudan and Venezuela as countries that had lost their U.N. General Assembly vote. Guterres said Lebanon needed to pay a minimum of some $1.8 million to regain its vote.

  • Swiss bankers accused of lax control of Putin pal's accounts

    Four former bankers with the now-shuttered Swiss affiliate of a major Russian bank have gone on trial over allegations that they didn't properly check accounts opened in the name of a Russian cellist with longtime ties to President Vladimir Putin. The one-day trial in Zurich district court Wednesday stems from information about secretive financial flows revealed in the Panama Papers leaks in 2016 that implicated musician and Putin's childhood friend Sergei Roldugin. The trial opens a rare window into allegations from the Panama Papers that a member of Putin’s circle of friends helped funnel millions abroad and that financial employees may have turned a blind eye to such inflows.

  • Billy Joel on his L.A. years: I felt like 'an exiled writer living in Paris'

    Joel, who performs with Stevie Nicks on Friday at SoFi Stadium, on the inspiration for 'Piano Man,' farewell tours and his '70s hit he now calls 'dreary.'

  • Prius driver sprays bullets at trooper before deadly chase, Maryland cops say

    The injured trooper fired back at the vehicle, which sped off into the night, police said.

  • Australia, Netherlands get wins in World Baseball Classic

    Robbie Perkins hit one of Australia's three homers to beat South Korea 8-7 on Thursday in Group B at the Tokyo Dome. Australia, leading 5-4 in the top of the eighth, put the game away with a three-run shot by Perkins. The blast came off Hyeon-Jong Yang, who had entered in relief in the inning and made only seven pitches and got no one out.

  • FBI Director: China could use TikTok to control Americans' data

    STORY: Wray made the comments at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats to U.S. security.Asked by Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida whether China's government could use TikTok to "control data on millions of Americans," Wray answered, "yes."The FBI director also said Beijing could use the app to control software on millions of devices, and direct what kinds of videos users saw on a particular subject as part of a potential campaign to influence users' political views.The White House backed legislation introduced on Tuesday by a dozen senators to give the Biden administration new powers to ban TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.

  • TikTok is as dangerous as any social media app

    TikTok is a threat to your privacy just like every other social network is.