Why Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) Could Be Your Next Investment

I’ve been keeping an eye on Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (BME:ITX) because I’m attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe ITX has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a financially-healthy , dividend-paying company with a an impressive history of performance. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digger a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Industria de Diseño Textil here.

Excellent balance sheet established dividend payer

ITX has a strong track record of performance. In the previous year, ITX delivered an impressive double-digit return of 25% Not surprisingly, ITX outperformed its industry which returned 12%, giving us more conviction of the company’s capacity to drive bottom-line growth going forward. ITX’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that ITX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. ITX seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 60.24x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

BME:ITX Income Statement Export January 17th 19 More

ITX is also a dividend company, with ample net income to cover its dividend payout, which has been consistently growing over the past decade, keeping income investors happy.

BME:ITX Historical Dividend Yield January 17th 19 More

Next Steps:

For Industria de Diseño Textil, I’ve put together three important factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for ITX’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for ITX’s outlook. Valuation: What is ITX worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether ITX is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of ITX? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



