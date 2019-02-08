Why the Industrial Products Sector Beat the Market Yesterday

As far as sectors go, this isn’t the best place to be in. The Zacks Sector rank is 13 out of 16, that’s the bottom 19%. And yet, this is the group of companies that grew on a very bad day when the S&P 500 dropped 0.94%, Dow 30 0.87%, Nasdaq 1.18% and Russell 2000 0.82%.

With a year to date return of 11.3% and a 62% earnings beat ratio so far this quarter, the industrial products sector is a mixed bag.

The Office Supplies industry within industrials has returned 16.8% YTD and posted an earnings beat ratio of 100% so far. Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) ranked Ennis EBF and Zacks #2 (Buy) ranked Avery Dennison Corp. AVY are investment opportunities here. EBF earnings are expected to grow 13.95% this year after the recent upward revision post earnings. Both 2019 and 2020 estimates for AVY are up post earnings. Both companies have a VGM score B.

The Uniform and Related segment within industrials has returned 11.6% YTD and posted mixed results so far. Zacks #2 ranked Cintas Corp. CTAS is an opportunity here. The company is expected to post earnings growth of 12.3% this year on revenue that will grow 6.1%.

The Containers - Paper and Packaging industry within industrials has returned 10.77% YTD and generated an earnings beat ratio of 75% so far. Zacks #2 ranked Sealed Air Corp. SEE jumped over 9% yesterday in response to a very strong earnings report. The company has a VGM score B.