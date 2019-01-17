Why Infas Holding AG’s (FRA:IFS) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll evaluate Infas Holding AG (FRA:IFS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Infas Holding:

0.27 = €3.1m ÷ (€21m – €8.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Infas Holding has an ROCE of 27%.

View our latest analysis for Infas Holding

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Infas Holding Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In our analysis, Infas Holding’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 13% average in the Media industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Infas Holding’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Our data shows that Infas Holding currently has an ROCE of 27%, compared to its ROCE of 14% 3 years ago. This makes us think the business might be improving.

DB:IFS Last Perf January 17th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Infas Holding has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Infas Holding’s Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Infas Holding has total assets of €21m and current liabilities of €8.1m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 38% of its total assets. Infas Holding has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.