Why You Should Like Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited’s (HKG:1442) ROCE

Today we'll look at Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures Limited (HKG:1442) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures:

0.23 = RM36m ÷ (RM218m - RM64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures has an ROCE of 23%.

Is Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 7.5% average in the Logistics industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures's ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

We can see that, Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures currently has an ROCE of 23% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 18%. This makes us think the business might be improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures's past growth compares to other companies.

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Infinity Logistics and Transport Ventures has current liabilities of RM64m and total assets of RM218m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 29% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.