Why Informa plc’s (LON:INF) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we are going to look at Informa plc (LON:INF) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Informa:

0.043 = UK£392m ÷ (UK£11b – UK£1.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Informa has an ROCE of 4.3%.

Is Informa’s ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Informa’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Media industry average of 9.4%. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Putting aside Informa’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Informa’s current ROCE of 4.3% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 11% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Informa.

Do Informa’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Informa has total liabilities of UK£1.9b and total assets of UK£11b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. With a very reasonable level of current liabilities, so the impact on ROCE is fairly minimal.