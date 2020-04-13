Why Inghams Group Limited's (ASX:ING) High P/E Ratio Isn't Necessarily A Bad Thing

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Inghams Group Limited's (ASX:ING) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Based on the last twelve months, Inghams Group's P/E ratio is 18.52. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying A$18.52 for every A$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Inghams Group:

P/E of 18.52 = A$3.380 ÷ A$0.183 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does Inghams Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.6) for companies in the food industry is roughly the same as Inghams Group's P/E.

That indicates that the market expects Inghams Group will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Inghams Group's earnings per share fell by 49% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 58% over the last 3 years. And EPS is down 18% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Inghams Group's P/E?

Net debt is 34% of Inghams Group's market cap. While that's enough to warrant consideration, it doesn't really concern us.

The Bottom Line On Inghams Group's P/E Ratio

Inghams Group trades on a P/E ratio of 18.5, which is above its market average of 13.8. With some debt but no EPS growth last year, the market has high expectations of future profits.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.