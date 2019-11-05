Why Innofactor Plc (HEL:IFA1V) Could Be Worth Watching

Innofactor Plc (HEL:IFA1V), which is in the software business, and is based in Finland, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the HLSE. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Innofactor’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Innofactor worth?

Great news for investors – Innofactor is still trading at a fairly cheap price. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is €1.29, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Innofactor’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Innofactor look like?

HLSE:IFA1V Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 7.2% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Innofactor, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since IFA1V is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IFA1V for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IFA1V. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

