Why Innofactor Plc's (HEL:IFA1V) CEO Pay Matters To You

Sami Ensio became the CEO of Innofactor Plc (HEL:IFA1V) in 2010. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Sami Ensio's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Innofactor Plc has a market cap of €24m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €311k for the year to December 2019. That's a notable increase of 1194% on last year. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below €183m. The median CEO total compensation in that group is €305k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Innofactor. Talking in terms of the sector, salary represented approximately 82% of total compensation out of all the companies we analysed, while other remuneration made up 18% of the pie. Readers will want to know that Innofactor pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the wider sector.

So Sami Ensio receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Innofactor, below.

Is Innofactor Plc Growing?

Over the last three years Innofactor Plc has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 61% per year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 1.7%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make me overlook the disappointing change in earnings per share. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Innofactor Plc Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 52% over three years, some Innofactor Plc shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Sami Ensio is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. This doesn't look great when you consider CEO remuneration is up on last year. Few would argue that it's wise for the company to pay any more, before returns improve. Taking a breather from CEO compensation, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Innofactor (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

