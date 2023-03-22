Here’s Why Instil Bio (TIL) Declined in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the fund returned 7.41% net compared to a 4.13% return for the Russell 2000 Growth Index. The general positive factors in the market helped the strategy to outperform in the quarter. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund highlighted stocks like Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) in its Q4 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. On March 21, 2023, Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) stock closed at $0.6460 per share. One-month return of Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) was -18.19%, and its shares lost 94.04% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) has a market capitalization of $83.835 million.

Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund made the following comment about Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer treatments. We initially found its focus on tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), which are white blood cells that work to kill cancer cells, compelling. Yet, during the quarter, the company announced it was discontinuing trials of its primary ITIL-168 program due largely to manufacturing issues and laying off 60% of its workforce. It also announced it was focusing on its CoStAR-TIL research, with an emphasis on its ITIL-306 program for lung, ovarian, and kidney cancers. Given the change in direction and the lack of data until late 2023 for the early-stage ITIL-306 program, we exited the position."

Laboratory, Medicine, Health
Laboratory, Medicine, Health

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 11 hedge fund portfolios held Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) at the end of the fourth quarter which was 11 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIL) in another article and shared the list of stocks that Zhang Lei is selling. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • The 1 Stock Warren Buffett Is Almost Certain to Keep Buying -- and It's Not Occidental Petroleum

    For nearly six decades, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a wealth-building machine for his company's shareholders. Since ascending to the lead role, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of 3,787,464%, which outpaces the total return of the S&P 500, including dividends paid, by a factor of 153. With Berkshire Hathaway sitting on more than $128 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and Treasury bonds, as of the end of 2022, Buffett and his team have plenty of firepower to do some shopping during the current bear market.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says the US is going through a 'textbook' financial crisis and the S&P 500 won't hit a new high for a long time

    Cooperman previously warned that stocks could plunge 22% in 2023, and predicted dismal returns for years to come.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Inflation jumps unexpectedly as food shortages bite

    Britain’s vegetable shortage caused inflation to rise unexpectedly last month, increasing pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates this week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The iconic money manager with a penchant for aggressive growth is beating the market in 2023. She could be ready to party like it's 2020 again.

  • 3 Stocks for Oil and Gas Contrarians to Buy

    Last week OPEC publicly committed to significantly cutting production...

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030 or Sooner

    Only a select few enterprises reach the exclusive $1 trillion market cap club. The world is increasingly shifting away from cash and toward digital transactions. As the operator of the largest debit and credit card payment network in the world, Visa (NYSE: V) stands to profit from this trend more than any other company.

  • Time to Buy These 3 Dividend Kings

    Here are three of the highest-ranked Dividend Kings at the moment who have raised their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years.

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Buys $24.6 Million in Berkshire Stock

    Abel, who heads the non-insurance operations of Berkshire (ticker: BRK.A, BRK.B), purchased 55 class A shares at a price of $447,259 on Friday, lifting his stake in the A shares to 228 shares. Berkshire shares rose 1% Tuesday to $460,515, and the B shares gained 0.9% to $303.85. The purchases were made on behalf of the Gregory Abel Revocable Trust on behalf of his wife, children, and other family members.

  • Here's the Number Medical Properties Trust Investors Should Watch Like a Hawk

    Here's another number that Medical Properties Trust investors should watch like a hawk. As of Feb. 28, 2023, nearly 26.2% of Medical Properties Trust's stock float was sold short. Mainly because it could set the stage for a short squeeze.

  • Pfizer Has Another Blockbuster on the Horizon, but That's Not All

    Over the past year, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) made a series of acquisitions, even announcing at one point that it planned to remain "very active in deal-making." On March 13, Pfizer announced the planned blockbuster acquisition of cancer specialist Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) for a massive $43 billion in cash. This move, expected to close by year-end or early 2024, will likely improve Pfizer's prospects, and it is only the latest in a series of important and successful strategic decisions the company's management has made.

  • Elon Musk Warns the Banking Crisis May Lead to Something Bigger

    The crisis of confidence affecting regional banks poses a serious risk to the economy, the billionaire entrepreneur warns.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    The goal of every dividend growth investor is to build a stream of passive income that can rise through just about any economic environment. This can be accomplished by picking businesses that sell goods and/or services that are in high demand, with well-covered dividends and a proven track record of dividend growth. Here are three companies that have been reliably growing their dividends for decades that dividend growth investors should consider for their portfolios.

  • 3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Market Picks Up Again

    While oil prices are down this year, all signs point to the potential for higher prices in the future.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income

    The traditional retirement planning approaches no longer cover all expenses in nest egg years. So what can retirees do? Thankfully, there are alternative investments that provide steady, higher-rate income streams to replace dwindling bond yields.

  • Elon Musk Has a Bold Idea to End the Banking Crisis

    The crisis of confidence in banks will soon enter its third quarter. This crisis of defiance, the most serious since the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 caused by subprime mortgages, gives no signs that it will calm down anytime soon. There's Silicon Valley Bank, the bank that started it all.

  • 3 Buzzworthy Stocks With 267% to 753% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

    Three stocks in one high-growth industry are getting a big-time green light from at least one voice on Wall Street.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait 10 Years

    Patient investors who would like to see their investments rise 10x have some interesting options right now.