Why We Like Intense Technologies Limited’s (NSE:INTENTECH) 23% Return On Capital Employed

Today we are going to look at Intense Technologies Limited (NSE:INTENTECH) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Intense Technologies:

0.23 = ₹120m ÷ (₹578m - ₹60m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Intense Technologies has an ROCE of 23%.

Is Intense Technologies's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Intense Technologies's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 11% average in the Software industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where Intense Technologies sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Intense Technologies reported an ROCE of 23% -- better than 3 years ago, when the company didn't make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Intense Technologies's past growth compares to other companies.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Intense Technologies? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Intense Technologies's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Intense Technologies has total assets of ₹578m and current liabilities of ₹60m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 10% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.