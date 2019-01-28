Why We Like Inter Pipeline Ltd.’s (TSE:IPL) 11% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Inter Pipeline:

0.11 = CA$892m ÷ (CA$11b – CA$1.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Inter Pipeline has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Inter Pipeline’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Inter Pipeline’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 4.8% average in the Oil and Gas industry. I think that’s good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Independently of how Inter Pipeline compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Given the industry it operates in, Inter Pipeline could be considered cyclical. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Inter Pipeline’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Inter Pipeline has total liabilities of CA$1.8b and total assets of CA$11b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 17% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Inter Pipeline’s ROCE

Overall, Inter Pipeline has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research.