Here’s why Intraco Limited’s (SGX:I06) Returns On Capital Matters So Much

Today we'll evaluate Intraco Limited (SGX:I06) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Intraco:

0.011 = S$787k ÷ (S$102m - S$30m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Intraco has an ROCE of 1.1%.

Is Intraco's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Intraco's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 2.3% average reported by the Trade Distributors industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Intraco stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

Intraco has an ROCE of 1.1%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Intraco's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SGX:I06 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 3rd 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. If Intraco is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Intraco's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Intraco has total liabilities of S$30m and total assets of S$102m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Intraco's ROCE

Intraco has a poor ROCE, and there may be better investment prospects out there. You might be able to find a better investment than Intraco. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).