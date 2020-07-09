Why Should You Invest in the CoreLogic (CLGX) Stock Now?

CoreLogic, Inc. CLGX is a consulting company that recently ramped up its shareholder-friendly moves. It is also consistent in expanding offerings. The stock has performed well in the past year, gaining 57.6% compared with the 10.4% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Let’s check out what makes CoreLogic an attractive pick.

Solid Rank & VGM Score

CoreLogic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities . Thus, the company is a compelling investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions

Two estimates for 2020 moved north in the past 60 days versus no downward revision, reflecting analysts’ confidence in CoreLogic. Over the same period, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 inched up 2.8%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History

CoreLogic has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company outpaced the consensus mark in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering a positive earnings surprise of 8.3% on average.

Strong Growth Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 earnings is currently pegged at $2.97, indicating year-over-year growth of 5%. The stock has a long-term expected earnings per share growth rate of 12%.

Growth Factors

CoreLogic continues to focus on apt reinvestment in platform solutions, human capital and infrastructure, returning capital to shareholders, and prudent management of debt levels.

The company expanded platforms and integrated solution offerings, transformed its collateral valuations business model, invested in cyber and information security, and made significant progress with the GCP platform migration. These are helping it improve service quality and enhance revenues and operating efficiency. The company has shifted a major part of its revenue mix toward high-margin platforms.

CoreLogic has initiated dividend from first-quarter 2020 and has boosted its share-repurchase authorization to $1 billion. The company’s board of directors has adopted a short-term shareholder rights plan to certify that all its shareholders are able to enjoy the long-term benefits of their investment in CoreLogic. Such moves indicate the company’s commitment to create value for its shareholders and confidence in business.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are Elastic N.V. ESTC, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. SAIL and DocuSign, Inc. DOCU. All the stocks carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Long-term earnings (three to five years) growth rates for Elastic, SailPoint Technologies and DocuSign are estimated at 26%, 15% and 31.2% respectively.

