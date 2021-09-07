Here’s Why You Should Invest in Hyatt Hotels (H)

Baron Funds, an asset management firm, published its “Baron Partners Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. An increase of 4.83% was delivered by the fund’s institutional shares for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the Russell Midcap Growth Index which increased 11.07%. for the same period. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Baron Funds, the fund mentioned Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and discussed its stance on the firm. Hyatt Hotels Corporation is a Chicago, Illinois-based hospitality company with a $7.2 billion market capitalization. Hyatt delivered a -3.54% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 19.39%. The stock closed at $71.62 per share on September 3, 2021.

Here is what Baron Funds has to say about Hyatt Hotels Corporation in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corp., a global hotelier, declined in the quarter due to investor concerns around a new, more contagious variant of COVID-19 and a reopening of Asia and Europe that was slower than market forecasts. While the slowed reopening is a disappointment, Hyatt’s domestic business and group bookings are starting to return, and we think conditions will normalize by 2022, at least domestically. The company remains on track with its asset sale program as the hotel transaction market returns to pre-pandemic valuations, which should make Hyatt a more valuable, fee-based business."

Based on our calculations, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Hyatt was in 23 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first half of 2021. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) delivered a -9.34% return in the past 3 months.

