Here’s Why You Should Invest in ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Health Care and Information Technology. The largest sector overweight was Health Care. Class A shares of the Alger Small Cap Focus Fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the second quarter of 2021. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Alger Small Cap Focus Fund, the fund mentioned ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), and discussed its stance on the firm. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a Santa Clara, California-based medical devices manufacturer, that currently has a $6.15 billion market capitalization. SWAV delivered a 68.92% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 221.29%. The stock closed at $175.20 per share on August 11, 2021.

Here is what Alger Small Cap Focus Fund has to say about ShockWave Medical, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Shockwave Medical, Inc. was among the top contributors to performance during the second quarter. Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave technology treats atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through the use of its differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure for the treatment of calcified plaque, which is known as intravascular lithotripsy (or IVL). The IVL technology is minimally invasive and easy-to-use and significantly improves patient outcomes in both peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. During the second quarter, shares of Shockwave performed strong after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of 2021, with revenue exceeding consensus expectations. Shockwave issued initial 2021guidance that was also materially better than consensus expectations. The company is showing strong traction from the launch of its IVL technology for treating coronary artery disease, while demand for the use of IVL in peripheral artery disease remains strong."

Based on our calculations, ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SWAV was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 22 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) delivered a 17.98% return in the past 3 months.

