Here’s Why You Should Invest in ShockWave Medical (SWAV)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·4 min read

Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Health Care and Information Technology. The largest sector overweight was Health Care. Class A shares of the Alger Small Cap Focus Fund outperformed the Russell 2000 Growth Index during the second quarter of 2021. You can take a look at the fund’s top 5 holdings to have an idea about their top bets for 2021.

In the Q2 2021 investor letter of Alger Small Cap Focus Fund, the fund mentioned ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV), and discussed its stance on the firm. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a Santa Clara, California-based medical devices manufacturer, that currently has a $6.15 billion market capitalization. SWAV delivered a 68.92% return since the beginning of the year, extending its 12-month returns to 221.29%. The stock closed at $175.20 per share on August 11, 2021.

Here is what Alger Small Cap Focus Fund has to say about ShockWave Medical, Inc. in its Q2 2021 investor letter:

"Shockwave Medical, Inc. was among the top contributors to performance during the second quarter. Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave technology treats atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through the use of its differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure for the treatment of calcified plaque, which is known as intravascular lithotripsy (or IVL). The IVL technology is minimally invasive and easy-to-use and significantly improves patient outcomes in both peripheral artery disease and coronary artery disease. During the second quarter, shares of Shockwave performed strong after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the first three months of 2021, with revenue exceeding consensus expectations. Shockwave issued initial 2021guidance that was also materially better than consensus expectations. The company is showing strong traction from the launch of its IVL technology for treating coronary artery disease, while demand for the use of IVL in peripheral artery disease remains strong."

Medical, Healthcare
Medical, Healthcare

national-cancer-institute-GcrSgHDrniY-unsplash

Based on our calculations, ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) was not able to clinch a spot in our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. SWAV was in 17 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 22 funds in the fourth quarter of 2020. ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) delivered a 17.98% return in the past 3 months.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 115 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, pet market is growing at a 7% annual rate and is expected to reach $110 billion in 2021. So, we are checking out the 5 best stocks for animal lovers. We go through lists like the 10 best battery stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • SRK Capital: “Harrow Health (HROW) is Potentially Worth Multiples of its Current Valuation”

    SRK Capital, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of +59.17% was delivered by the fund for the second half of 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 Index that gained +15.25% and 17.53%, respectively for the same […]

  • Is Microsoft (MSFT) A Great Investment Choice?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Spectra Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary. Class A shares of the Alger Spectra Fund underperformed the Russell 3000 Growth during the second quarter […]

  • Alger Small Cap Focus Fund: “We Continue to Have High Conviction in Guardant Health (GH)”

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Health Care and Information Technology. The largest sector overweight was Health Care. Class A shares of the Alger Small Cap […]

  • Is CareDx (CDNA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Alger, an investment management firm, published its “Alger Small Cap Focus Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the quarter, the largest portfolio sector weightings were Health Care and Information Technology. The largest sector overweight was Health Care. Class A shares of the Alger Small Cap […]

  • Oil Holds Steady as Traders Weigh Delta’s Impact on Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as traders assess how the spreading delta variant will impact world fuel demand the rest of the year.Futures in New York were little changed on Thursday after rising more than 4% over the previous two sessions. Goldman Sachs estimated the net impact of the delta virus variant on oil demand is likely to be moderate. At the same time, the International Energy Agency cut its global consumption forecasts “sharply” for the rest of this year and predicted a new surplus in 2

  • Scotland’s Sturgeon Asks Johnson to Rethink Oil, Gas Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called on the U.K. government to reconsider oil and gas licenses, just days after a United Nations panel warned of dire consequences for the planet without drastic steps to slash emissions.Writing to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Sturgeon said: “We are both well aware of the importance of oil and gas over many decades -- not least in terms of jobs -- to the Scottish and U.K. economies.” However, “the answer to these challenges -- g

  • California McDonald’s Franchise Settles Workers COVID-19 Lawsuit As Cases Continue to Rise Nationwide

    A McDonald's Corp franchise in Oakland, California, has agreed to take steps to protect workers from COVID-19 to settle a lawsuit

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • The Dip in These 2 Stocks Is a ‘Buying Opportunity,’ Say Analysts

    Successful market investing is all about finding opportunities, and buying into the right stocks at low prices. The only real ‘trick’ to navigating the market is recognizing those opportunities, since ‘low prices’ is a relative concept, not an absolute. A low price for a famously expensive stock like Amazon will still be in the thousands, while a low price for an obscure penny stock may be less than one dollar. A look at stock charts will help to find companies whose shares are trading at a disc

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • NIO Earnings Beat Estimates — and Its Stock Is Doing Something It Usually Doesn’t Do

    The Chinese EV maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and forecast-beating revenue. Why rising shares would be a surprise.

  • Time to Buy the Dip on This Crucial Tech Company

    Across the megatrends of 5G, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles, and others, the common denominator is the requirement for components made of advanced engineered materials. Furthermore, the industry is consolidating, with II-VI being a leader on that front, currently waiting for final approval of its acquisition of Coherent (NASDAQ: COHR). Already down some 30% from all-time highs, II-VI fell another 4% after reporting earnings on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    Despite handily outperforming the broader market, the Nasdaq 100 is home to three exceptional bargains.

  • Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

    This cloud stock is the ninth-largest holding in Wood's ARK Innovation ETF, and it recently became an attractive buy.

  • This J.P. Morgan Analyst Still Hates GE Stock. Here’s His Latest Reason.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa recapped GE's second-quarter results in a Wednesday report. Once again, he didn't like what he saw.

  • Hemp-Focused Cryptocurrency Quannabu (QBU) Launches: 'This Will Solve A Global Problem'

    Hemp-focused cryptocurrency Quannabu has finally gone live on the market after months of preparation. This project is aiming to leverage the blockchain to create open and transparent supply chains across hemp, CBD and other commodity sectors. The company hopes to raise funds through a token, QBU, to help fund the creation of a payments system, QuannabuPay. According to management, the company also plans to have its own state-of-the-art testing and growing facilities for hemp biomass in the futur

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

    Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers. Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction -- more than $500 million -- and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.