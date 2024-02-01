Why investing in El Paso's water future requires commitment, rate hike today: Lisa Saenz

Ongoing work to expand and upgrade the Roberto Bustamante sewage-treatment plant in East El Paso is one of the big chunks of the $558 million in construction and improvement projects that's part of El Paso Water's new, $889 million water and sewer budget.

By making strategic and prudently planned-out investments, we will see valuable returns in the future. This is a principle observed in banking ─ the industry I made my career in and serve. As a member of the Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water, I bring this same principle to the utility’s budget and rate-planning process.

The PSB recently approved the 2024-25 budgets for EPWater, which included a 4% rate increase for water and wastewater services. The PSB considered many factors – our need to ensure sustainable water resources; our duty to keep our system safe and reliable; and our responsibility to customers to provide affordable water services.

Ultimately, these factors converge into one large balancing act where we must carefully weigh each concern against the needs of both customers and future generations.

More: El Paso Water rates increasing ninth straight year to support construction projects

Water supply

In this year’s budget, we prioritized our future water supply. We live in the Chihuahuan Desert, the most arid region of Texas, yet often we take our water for granted. We turn on the tap, and water flows.

We must realize that high-quality water is available on demand through no small feat. It takes careful planning and engineering by EPWater employees to secure resources.

The budget we approved includes $58 million in water-supply projects that will replenish our aquifers, expand our desalination plant and increase water conservation.

The PSB supported these investments so that safe and reliable water remains available for our children and grandchildren for decades.

Lisa Saenz

More: Here’s how El Paso's water desalination works

Accountability and affordability

The PSB is ultimately responsible for overseeing the infrastructure that serves EPWater’s customers. We must make the required investments in maintaining and improving these vast and aging systems to avoid costly breakdowns, like the Frontera Wastewater Emergency of 2021.

The approved budgets include $363 million in construction projects to improve system reliability, such as pipeline repairs and replacements across the city. With the rapid growth on the East Side, the Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant’s approved expansion will ensure new homes and businesses have essential wastewater service.

The PSB also strongly considers customers’ financial situations. The ability of customers to afford water service is just as significant as improvements to our systems. Last year, utility staff were projecting double-digit rate increases for this year. At the PSB’s encouragement, EPWater made as many cuts as possible and tightened its belt to hold down rates.

The board also approved measures to help customers save even more on their monthly bill. The utility will continue waiving a $14 monthly fee for nearly 50,000 customers who use less than 4 CCFs (or about 3,000 gallons) of water per month.

Through nonprofit partners, about 5,800 low-income customers received help paying their bill in 2023. Additionally, EPWater staff worked diligently to secure about $28 million from state and federal agencies for infrastructure projects.

During my service on the PSB, I have learned how critical our water systems are for our community to thrive and grow. It takes the work of hundreds of EPWater employees to provide that resource daily, and it takes the vision and determination of EPWater and the PSB to ensure those systems remain ready to provide for us all.

It is with that experience and a keen financial acuity that I will always look out for my clients – EPWater’s customers – and continue to make the investments necessary to secure their water future.

Lisa Saenz is a member of the Public Service Board, which governs El Paso Water.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Water rate increase is an investment in El Paso's future: Lisa Saenz