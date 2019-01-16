Why Investment Portfolios Fail: The 4 "P"s

Managing your own money is a lot like dating. There's that initial spark and energy that keeps things interesting for the first six months, but then something happens. You get complacent, you get busy with life, maybe stop bringing over flowers and texting less, and before you know it, you're having The Talk.

If you don't pay attention, the relationship can go awry pretty quickly. It's the same when trying to manage your investments. In my career as a financial advisor, I've seen plenty of folks pick and choose stocks and mutual funds on their own -- some make it, while others fizzle out. Those who fall short generally do so because they've ignored one of the four "P"s.

Most investment portfolios fail for one one of four reasons. Image source: Getty images.

Price

Not knowing how much a mutual fund costs is a like letting a small leak in a pipe go unfixed. The drip is small initially, but over time it does tremendous damage.

Investment fees tend to get overlooked because most investors don't directly pay them. Mutual funds charge an expense ratio that is debited from the fund directly or taken out of the performance. For example, if your fund gains 10% in a year but there is a 1% annual fee, then your account is up 9% after fees. Because mutual fund shareholders never pay the cost out of pocket, they're less likely to feel the pain of being charged fees. But fees can add up over time and fees can increase over time too. Be aware of what you are paying and make sure it is in line with other fund managers in that same category. For instance, if your large cap growth manager is charging 1% more than its peers, there better be a compelling reason why.

You can check a mutual fund's website for its fees and expense ratio before buying. In my opinion, it's not worth paying more than 1% for a mutual fund. Some funds are more expensive, such as international mutual funds, but you can still find good low-cost managers. Some fund carriers, such as Vanguard, offer cheaper versions of certain mutual funds if you meet a higher minimum investment. For instance, Vanguard's "Admiral" funds are cheaper than the "Investor" funds, but you have to meet the Admiral minimum, which is higher. Fees are a drag on performance, leaving less money to grow in the account and, once you start withdrawing funds, less income to work with.

Performance

Before you buy a mutual fund, look at its performance relative to it's benchmark over the past three and five years. Once you've invested, it's a good practice to compare your investment to its benchmark at least annually or semiannually. If you don't evaluate the performance of your investment regularly, you may be unwittingly holding a lemon, which means your money won't grow as it should.

On the other hand, if you check your performance too much -- say, daily or monthly -- then you run the risk of selling a position too soon and not giving your investment time to perform. Be sure to compare your investment to the proper benchmark, too. For example, compare an emerging-markets fund to an emerging-market index, rather than to the S&P 500, which wouldn't be an apples-to-apples comparison.

If you find the investment underperforming by a few percentage points over the course of one or two years, then that's cause for concern, and you should review why the investment is not performing as well. The right time to sell is not an exact science, and depends on the type of investment you own. For instance, if you own a stock that is underperforming the broad market, but you still believe in the company's growth prospects, then you may want to give the stock more time to perform. But if you own a large-cap growth fund that is underperforming similar large-cap growth funds, then you're unlikely to lose much upside by switching to another fund manager.