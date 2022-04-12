Here’s Why Investors Became Enthusiastic for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

Singular Research, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For 2021, the Singular coverage list outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by 376 and 1,696 basis points, respectively. Since Singular's 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has respectively outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 405 and 427 basis points. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Singular Research, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is a Bedford Heights, Ohio-based metal fabrication company with a $389.5 million market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Richard T. Marabito. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) delivered a 49.02% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.88%. The stock closed at $35.02 per share on April 08, 2022.

Here is what Singular Research has to say about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"In December, global markets recovered from November's omicron scare as Covid worries dissipated given the fact that the new variant has not been as severe or vaccine-resistant as previously anticipated. For December, Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) also performed well as the price of steel increased three percent. Investors were also enthusiastic for ZEUS given the passing of the U.S. infrastructure bill."

Our calculations show that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was in 10 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 11 funds in the previous quarter. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) delivered a 35.74% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2021, we published an article that includes Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

