Here’s Why Investors Became Enthusiastic for Olympic Steel (ZEUS)

Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read

Singular Research, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For 2021, the Singular coverage list outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by 376 and 1,696 basis points, respectively. Since Singular's 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has respectively outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by an annualized 405 and 427 basis points. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

Singular Research, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) and discussed its stance on the firm. Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) is a Bedford Heights, Ohio-based metal fabrication company with a $389.5 million market capitalization, and is currently spearheaded by its CEO, Richard T. Marabito. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) delivered a 49.02% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 22.88%. The stock closed at $35.02 per share on April 08, 2022.

Here is what Singular Research has to say about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"In December, global markets recovered from November's omicron scare as Covid worries dissipated given the fact that the new variant has not been as severe or vaccine-resistant as previously anticipated. For December, Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) also performed well as the price of steel increased three percent. Investors were also enthusiastic for ZEUS given the passing of the U.S. infrastructure bill."

Pixabay / Public Domain

Our calculations show that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) failed to obtain a mark on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was in 10 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 11 funds in the previous quarter. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) delivered a 35.74% return in the past 3 months.

In June 2021, we published an article that includes Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) in the 5 Best Steel Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Infrastructure, Construction Boom. You can find more than 100 investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2021 Q4 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine braces for new Russian offensive

    President Zelenskyy told Ukrainians he's concerned that Russian forces could use chemical weapons.

  • Is Crexendo (CXDO) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Singular Research, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For 2021, the Singular coverage list outperformed the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 by 376 and 1,696 basis points, respectively. Since Singular’s 2004 inception, the Singular coverage list has respectively outperformed the S&P 500 […]

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Chipmakers offer steady long-term growth potential, but not every semiconductor stock will be a winner.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • AT&T Stock Jumps After Completing WarnerMedia Spinoff

    AT&T wrapped up its WarnerMedia spinoff late last week, and the stock was rising on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) in February decided to structure WarnerMedia’s divestiture as a spinoff instead of a split-off, or exchange. A split-off would have given AT&T holders the option of exchanging their holdings for shares in the new publicly traded Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • 1 Massive Green Flag for Nvidia's Future

    The video gaming business has been the cornerstone of Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) rapid growth over the years, and there is solid evidence that it will continue to act as a catalyst for the company for a long time to come. Let's look at the reasons why Nvidia is in a terrific position to capitalize on the massive end-market opportunity in the gaming business. Nvidia points out that only 29% of its installed base currently uses the RTX series graphics cards, with the rest on the much older GTX series cards.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down 79% (or More) That Can Double by 2025

    Since the Great Recession bottom of March 2009, growth stocks have thrived. The recent bear market dive in the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, coupled with the Federal Reserve shifting its stance on interest rates, has sent a number of previously high-flying growth stocks screaming lower. While the velocity of downside moves in the broader market and growth stocks can, at times, be worrisome, these corrections represent the ideal time to put your money to work.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.

  • This Buffett Stock Is Down 55% and About to Split: Time to Buy?

    RH is an under-the-radar Buffett stock, and perhaps an underappreciated brand with underappreciated ambitions.

  • AT&T Stock Rises After the Merger. What Do the Charts Say?

    Shares of AT&T are higher on Monday, at last check about 8% up, after the company completed its merger with Discovery on Friday. The split leaves the pure-play AT&T business under AT&T (and the T ticker symbol, while its WarnerMedia business (including HBO) merged into Discovery — hence the WBD ticker symbol. One could make an argument that AT&T is now undervalued vs. Verizon and that Discovery is undervalued vs. other streaming giants, like Netflix and Disney .

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed

    A downgrade from R.W. Baird appears to be to blame for Nvidia stock suffering today -- but Baird isn't entirely to blame. Part of this is Nvidia's own fault. This morning, an analyst at Baird pulled his buy rating from Nvidia and downgraded the shares to neutral -- with a $225 price target that was below Nvidia's closing price from Friday.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Amazon pulls trigger on $12.75 billion bond after buying MGM, James Bond franchise

    Amazon sees robust demand Monday for a big debt financing that follows its purchase of the fabled MGM movie and television studio.