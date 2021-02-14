Why Investors Need to Be Cautious of SPACs

GuruFocus.com

- By Dilantha De Silva

American stock markets are not new to bubbles, nor the eventual burst of those bubbles. Inflated tech stocks led to one of the most severe market crashes at the turn of the 21st century, and it was an unhealthy rise in housing prices that helped lead to the market crash in 2008.

The rise of special purpose acquisition vehicles, or SPACs as they are often referred to, is reminiscent of these historical market bubbles. Investors need to dig deep to identify early warning signs of a market crash.


What is a SPAC?

A special purpose acquisition vehicle is a company that is incorporated with the idea of investing in a separate entity, so these investment companies do not conduct any business operations of their own. Rather, they scan the private markets to identify companies that have the potential to make it big in the future and then merge with such a company.

SPACs are usually operated by renowned investors and private equity firms. To raise capital for their acquisition, these investment companies list their shares in the stock market, attracting funds from retail and professional investors who believe the management team is capable enough to find a very lucrative investment opportunity using their money.

In most cases, SPACs are bound to merge with a suitable candidate within two years from raising funds in the market, or else return the money to the original investors.

This knowledge of how SPACs work will come in very handy in understanding why these schemes might lead to significant erosion of wealth in the future.

Learning from mistakes in the past

Long before the concept of stock markets reached North America, many European nations including France and the United Kingdom had formed markets to buy and sell equity securities of companies.

In their book "Learn to Earn," Peter Lynch and John Rothchild provide a good summary of the history of capitalism and an introduction to early stock market bubbles. In the book, Lynch discusses one of the most notable market bubbles in Europe that led to massive losses for investors. The chain of events that led to this crash is popularly known as the South Sea Bubble, as everything began with South Sea Company, a government-controlled entity based in the United Kingdom, selling its shares in the market aggressively by promising to bring gold and other precious items from Latin America and Asia.

South Sea was an established company back then, but many smaller companies followed this pattern and started selling their shares in the market even though many of these companies did not have any business products or even a proper business plan. According to Lynch, some companies raised funds by saying, "these funds will be used for carrying on an undertaking of great advantage, but nobody to know what it is."

These types of companies raised millions worth of money from eager investors who wanted to take part in the next big thing, even though they had no idea what it was going to be. The ending, as a rational investor would imagine, was not a pleasant one at all. When the bubble crashed, not only did investors lose a fortune, but the House of Commons in the UK ordered stock trading activities to be halted on the basis that these schemes could continue to hurt investors in the future.

As unfortunate as it is, the recent rise of SPACs has a lot of similarities to this historic market bubble that crashed more than three centuries ago.

The SPAC market is booming

Many investors consider an unusually high number of initial public offerings in any calendar year as an early sign that the stock market might be in bubble territory. Until very recently, investors did not pay attention to the number of SPACs listed as these types of public listings were few and far between. In the future, however, investors might want to especially look at the number of new SPACs listed in the market as the possibility of failure is very high for this type of company when compared to a traditional company that is involved in conducting some form of revenue-generating business activity.

In 2020, SPACs raised a total of $82 billion, which is more money than the previous 10 years combined. In total, 248 blank-check companies raised money from U.S. investors, which was a record high too. So far in 2021, SPACs have raised more than $38 billion in less than two months, which suggests that 2021 could easily become the best year in history for this asset class.

What is more concerning is the trading activity of these instruments in the market. Between 2003 and 2020, SPACs have gained, on average, just 1.1% on the first trading day, but the number has jumped to over 6% in 2021.

Why Investors Need to Be Cautious of SPACs
Why Investors Need to Be Cautious of SPACs

Source: CNBC

This unusual price jump on the very first day of trading suggests retail investors are getting behind these companies without even an idea of what they are getting themselves into. It would not make sense to invest in a SPAC if the stock is trading at a steep premium to net asset value, but this is exactly what is happening in the market today. In a research note to clients, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) analysts wrote:


"The speculative nature of SPACs seems to be particularly appealing to retail investors. We definitely don't need to remind anyone what can happen when something speculative comes on the retail radar."



What is even more alarming to see is that SPACs have failed to generate meaningful positive returns in the long run despite their appeal.

Why Investors Need to Be Cautious of SPACs
Why Investors Need to Be Cautious of SPACs

Source: CNBC

It would be reasonable to conclude that a buy and hold strategy involving SPACs would have led to massive losses for investors, and this is something many investors are not factoring into their analysis today.

Is there a bubble?

So far, the SPAC market has been dominated by a few legendary investors including Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio) and Chamath Palihapitiya. These renowned investors have a strong track record of delivering the promised goods, so investors in these schemes are likely to be in good hands for now. Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio) invested in Ackman's SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) as well, suggesting this investment vehicle might not be as risky as it sounds.

Things, however, might dramatically change if fund managers with a lousy track record (or no track record) start raising funds in the market, creating a bubble that will eventually burst if the regulatory intervention fails to stop retail investors from investing in these businesses. There does not seem to be a bubble just yet in my opinion, but things could soon get out of hand similar to how it has happened time and again during periods that preceded market crashes.

Who will be hurt if a bubble forms and crashes?

Value investors, or investors who follow any other traditional discipline, might falsely assume that they would not be hurt as long as they do not get involved in the SPAC market.

In reality, if a group of retail investors loses a significant amount of money as a result of a burst in the growing SPAC bubble, the impact will be felt by all market participants. Many investors are likely to withdraw money from stock markets, and the general public will lose trust in the market once again similar to what happened during the dot-com bubble and the global financial crisis. Such a deterioration in the trust will take years to rebuild, and the excess liquidity that is keeping the market active could disappear overnight if the market crashes, hurting all investors.

Takeaway

Special purpose acquisition vehicles are continuing to attract more U.S. investors. There might not be a bubble just yet, but there's more than enough reason to believe this SPAC mania will end badly for the majority of investors.

Disclosure: The author does not own any shares mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

  • Seth Klarman Takes a New Position in Intel

  • Southwest Airlines Is Still a Good Buy

  • The Real Driver of Gold Prices



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Latest Stories

  • Trump impeachment: Insurrection incitement charge a 'monstrous lie'

    The ex-president's lawyers present evidence in the US Senate relating to the deadly Capitol riots.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Can you go back to living your pre-lockdown life after being vaccinated?

    Vaccinations in the U.S. continue to accelerate. More than 1 million Americans are getting vaccinated per day, which is helping us get one step closer to herd immunity. But with a large portion of the population still ineligible for vaccination, and uncertainty around whether vaccinated people can spread the disease, many immunized Americans are wondering: Is it safe to gather with friends and family? Yahoo News Medical Contributor Dr. Kavita Patel explains.

  • Iran sees risk of fourth COVID wave fed by mutant virus

    Iran's health minister warned on Saturday of a fourth COVID-19 surge with the possible spread of a mutated virus in the worst-hit country in the Middle East. President Hassan Rouhani told state television "alarm bells were ringing for a fourth coronavirus wave" as at least nine cities and towns in Iran's southwest were declared high-risk "red" zones after a rise in cases on Friday. "Hard days are beginning for us and you must prepare to fight the most uncontrollable mutated virus which is unfortunately infecting the country," health minister Saeed Namaki told heads of medical colleges in a meeting carried live on state TV.

  • Murkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict Trump

    Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Saturday issued a 'scorching' statement on why she decided to vote to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she didn't hold back. "The facts make it clear that the violence and desecration of the Capitol that we saw on Jan. 6 was not a spontaneous uprising," Murkowski said, explaining that she believes Trump "set the stage" for the insurrection months before by repeatedly pushing unfounded allegations of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election. Trump, she said, "did everything in his power to stay in power," ultimately calling on his supporters "to come to Washington, D.C., ... to 'Stop the Steal' of an election that had not been stolen" and giving the crowd on Jan. 6 "explicit instructions" to march to the Capitol. Once the riot started, Murkowski continued, Trump was "not concerned" about members of Congress, the Capitol Police, or former Vice President Mike Pence. "He was concerned about his election and retaining power," she said. Lawmakers were still able to finish certifying the Electoral College results that day because of "brave men and women who fulfilled their oath to protect and defend Congress. I regret that Donald Trump was not one of them," Murkowski said as she wrapped up the statement. Murkowski will be the first of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump to come up for re-election in 2022 (two of the senators are retiring), though any risk she may face for defying Trump is mitigated somewhat by Alaska's unique electoral system. Either way, Murkowski has built a reputation as one of the more bipartisan senators, so there's no reason to think she would have changed her vote under different circumstances. Read the full statement here. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunitySNL's McConnell admits Trump is 'guilty as hell' in latest impeachment-mocking cold open

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • EU asks Hungary not to take opposition radio off air: letter

    The European Union's executive asked Hungary to "take urgent action" to let an opposition radio station continue broadcasting after it lost an appeal against the removal of its licence, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The EU this week expressed concern over media freedom in Hungary over the case of Klubradio, which has been broadcasting for 19 years and whose political and talk show guests often criticise government policies.

  • Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago: how Trump's impeachment trial played out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • UN welcomes US revocation of Yemen's Houthis as terrorists

    The United States announced Friday it is revoking the designation of Yemen’s Houthi rebels as a terrorist group effective Feb. 16, a reversal by the Biden administration welcomed by the United Nations and humanitarian groups who feared former president Donald Trump's actions would impede aid deliveries to the conflict-torn country facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called President Joe Biden’s decision to rescind the designation “a recognition of the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.”

  • Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

    Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to normality thanks to a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, officials said on Sunday. With more than 41% of Israelis having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has said it will partially reopen hotels and gyms on Feb. 23 to those fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19. To gain entry, these beneficiaries would have to present a "Green Pass", displayed on a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files.

  • Trump triumphantly declares MAGA movement 'has only just begun' after Senate acquittal

    These days, it can often feel like former President Donald Trump is off the grid, but he made himself known Saturday shortly after he was acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial for the second time in just over a year. In a statement, Trump thanked his legal team and the lawmakers who voted not guilty, while blasting Democrats, whom he accused of getting a "free pass to denigrate the rule of law." The impeachment effort, Trump claimed, was "another phase" of what he considers "the greatest witch hunt" in American history. Once he was done chiding his opponents, the former president turned his attention to his supporters, promising them "our historic, patriotic, and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun," and that "I have much to share with you" in "the months ahead." TRUMP STATEMENT on acquittal: "This has been yet another phase of the greatest witch hunt in the history of our Country." pic.twitter.com/ZCztYtcZfa — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) February 13, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceFuture presidents will remember Trump's impunitySNL's McConnell admits Trump is 'guilty as hell' in latest impeachment-mocking cold open

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Iran’s army test fires short-range 'smart' missile

    Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported. The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile's range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles. Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of travelling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and U.S. military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.

  • Religion and the death penalty collide at the Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court is sending a message to states that want to continue to carry out the death penalty: Inmates must be allowed to have a spiritual adviser by their side as they are executed. The high court around midnight Thursday declined to let Alabama proceed with the lethal injection of Willie B. Smith III. Smith had objected to Alabama's policy that his pastor would have had to observe his execution from an adjacent room rather than the death chamber itself. The order from the high court follows two years in which inmates saw some rare success in bringing challenges based on the issue of chaplains in the death chamber.

  • White House denies Biden is snubbing Israel's Netanyahu

    The White House on Friday denied that U.S. President Joe Biden was intentionally snubbing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by failing to include him so far in an early round of phone calls to foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20. The lack of direct contact between the Democratic president and the long-serving right-wing premier has fueled speculation in Israel and among Middle East experts that the new administration may be signaling its displeasure over the close ties Netanyahu forged with Biden’s predecessor, former President Donald Trump. “He is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Netanyahu,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters at a daily briefing when asked when Biden would call.

  • Giving hospital-admitted patients Vitamin D could cut Covid deaths 60 per cent

    Giving high-dose Vitamin D to coronavirus patients when they are admitted to hospital could cut deaths by 60 per cent – double the benefit of the best current drug, new research suggests. Scientists from the University of Barcelona showed that patients prescribed calcifediol – an intensive dose of Vitamin D usually used for people with chronic kidney failure – had their risk of admission to intensive care dramatically cut and death rates significantly lowered. Currently the steroid dexamethasone has shown the greatest impact, reducing deaths by 30 per cent, and is now recommended to seriously ill NHS patients. But the new study suggests that calcifediol could be twice as beneficial if given early. In the study, 10 per cent of patients admitted to the Hospital del Mar in Barcelona with coronavirus died within 30 days. However, while 57 out of 379 (15 per cent) control patients died, just 36 out of 551 (6.5 per cent) of those treated with calcifediol died. They found that earlier treatment was better. If given on admission to intensive care, the treatment made no difference.

  • California GOP pumps $125K into recall against Gov. Newsom

    The California Republican Party announced Saturday it is giving $125,000 to the campaign aimed at recalling Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. The infusion of cash comes at a critical time for organizers, who are required to collect 1.5 million valid petition signatures by mid-March to qualify the proposal for the ballot. The funds were donated to Rescue California, one of several political committees working to oust Newsom from office.

  • U.N. envoy urges U.S. to relax Venezuela sanctions, drawing opposition rebuke

    A U.N. envoy on Friday said U.S. and E.U. sanctions on Venezuela were worsening a humanitarian crisis and recommended the United States relax the measures, an argument the country's opposition labeled "regime propaganda." Following a 12-day visit, Alena Douhan, a U.N. special rapporteur focusing on sanctions, recommended in a preliminary report that the sanctions be lifted and the Venezuelan government be granted access to funds frozen in the United States, United Kingdom and Portugal. Washington in January 2019 sanctioned state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela to try to oust President Nicolas Maduro, who has overseen an economic collapse in the once-prosperous OPEC nation and stands accused of corruption, rights violations and rigging his 2018 re-election.