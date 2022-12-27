Why investors should be praying that central banks cut interest rates in 2023

Andrew Bailey and Jerome Powell

Central banks have pushed through 355 interest rate increases in 2022 and made just 15 cuts, according to the website cbrates.com. Global stock and bond markets have sagged and investors are praying that central bankers reverse course and start to cut the cost of money in 2023.

This is because the direction of interest rates is vitally important to how investors allocate their capital between different assets. The return available on cash, and by extension the “risk-free” rate available on government bonds, sets the reference point by which the attractiveness or otherwise of all asset types is judged.

The risk-free rate

For much of the past decade, bullish investors have argued that share prices should rise because record low interest rates and government bond yields mean “there is no alternative”. To get any sort of return on their money, they had to look to different, riskier assets.

The test now is whether higher returns on cash and government bonds incline them to take less risk and demand lower prices for riskier assets, because they feel they do not need them quite so badly. Savers must also take inflation into account: it is “real”, post-inflation returns that matter.

The yield offered by a government-issued bond is usually seen as the risk-free rate for investors in that country because, in principle, the government concerned will not default on its liabilities. It will always be able to make the interest payments on time and return the initial investment once the bond matures, even if it must print money to do so.

The last time Britain defaulted was in 1672, under the “Stop of Exchequer” in the reign of King Charles II, and the 10-year gilt yield is usually seen as the risk-free rate for British investors. At the time of writing, the 10-year gilt yields 3.6pc. This is the minimum nominal annual return on any investment that any investor should accept.

Risk and return

Any other investments carry more risk so the investor should demand more from them.

Investment-grade corporate bonds should yield more than government bonds because companies can and do go bust and management teams can do silly things. High-yield (or “junk”) corporate bonds should yield more than investment-grade bonds because the companies that issue them are more indebted and the risk of bankruptcy and default is higher.

Shares should offer the prospect of higher total returns than junk debt, because share prices go down as well as up, while a junk bond will offer predetermined interest payments and return of the initial investment if all goes well.

The returns demanded by investors to compensate themselves for the (additional) risks will therefore, in theory, move relative to the gilt yield, which in turn will be influenced by central banks’ official interest rates.

The price must be right

For shares, this can mean paying a lower valuation, or multiple of earnings and cash flow, and perhaps demanding a higher dividend yield (achieved by buying at a lower share price).

Remember that the total return from a share is determined by capital return plus dividend yield and the capital return will be, in crude terms, a function of earnings growth and the multiple of earnings you pay for that earnings growth.

In its simplest form, this can be seen in the price-to-earnings (p/e) ratio. Earnings will go up (or down), depending on the business cycle, the company’s place in the economy and the acumen of its bosses.

The price, or multiple, paid can be affected by many things, including the company’s finances and managerial competence, as well as the predictability and reliability of its operations and financial performance.

Interest rates will have a big say in the multiple too. If rates and gilt yields are rising, investors may feel less inclined or obliged to take more risk with shares and other assets when safer options are offering better returns, at least on a pre-inflation basis.

As a result they may decide to pay lower prices and multiples, and that is why stock markets can slide as rates rise.

Russ Mould is investment director at AJ Bell, the stockbroker

