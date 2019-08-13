Why Investors Shouldn't Fear Buffett's "Silent Warning" on Stocks

Warren Buffett is no doubt one of the greatest investors of all time, if not the greatest. Running his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) since 1965, Buffett has achieved remarkable 20.5% annualized returns through 2018. If you add the performance from the partnership he ran from 1956 until 1969 (Berkshire was initially a holding in that partnership), his record is even better, as the Buffett Partnership achieved gross annualized returns of 29.5%.

So when he makes an investment, people listen. Or, as has been the case recently, when he doesn't make an investment, people also listen.

As my Motley Fool colleague Sean Williams recently pointed out, Buffett has been relatively inactive over the past couple of quarters. In fact, over the past three quarters, Berkshire has actually been a net seller of stocks, boosting the conglomerate's massive cash hoard to $122.4 billion. Not only that, but Berkshire also slowed its share repurchases from $1.7 billion in the first quarter to just $400 million in the second quarter.

Some may interpret these (in)actions as a big danger sign. After all, if Buffett isn't finding anything of value and is hoarding cash, it could signal that he thinks stocks are way overpriced, or that he fears an economic downturn is imminent.

But I think these concerns are misplaced. Recessions and stock market crashes are nearly impossible to predict, and I wouldn't necessarily take Buffett's inaction as a cue to stop investing in the market or alter your long-term investment plans. Here's why.

Betting big on cyclicals

Just because Berkshire has been relatively neutral on stock purchases and sales, it doesn't mean it hasn't been buying anything. In fact, if you were to look at the stocks Berkshire purchased over the past few quarters, you might think Buffett anticipates an economic boom rather than a bust.

If a recession were just around the corner, the last sectors you would want to invest in would be cyclicals. A cyclical stock is one that booms during good economic times and busts during downturns. Cyclicals include banks, which need customers to pay back their loans; commodity companies, which sell products whose prices go up and down with consumer demand; and airlines, which have very high fixed costs, leading to big profit when demand for air travel is high, and little to no profit (or worse) when demand is low.

So what has Buffett been investing in over the past few quarters?

Banks, oil stocks, and airlines.

Scooping up America's biggest banks

The banking sector is a particular favorite for him, and over the past few quarters, Berkshire has increased its stakes in several banks, including JPMorgan Chase, PNC Financial, Bank of New York Mellon, U.S. Bancorp, and Buffett's apparent favorite, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

In fact, a recent regulatory filing showed that Buffett purchased even more Bank of America stock in the second quarter, taking his holding in the bank above 10%. That's important, as exceeding 10% puts an extra burden on Berkshire to provide additional disclosures that Buffett has long sought to avoid. In fact, that's why Buffett had been trimming his massive stake in Wells Fargo, another big bank, which has contributed to Berkshire's quarterly stock sales.