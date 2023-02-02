Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Bermaz Auto Berhad's (KLSE:BAUTO) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Bermaz Auto Berhad (KLSE:BAUTO) as an attractive investment with its 10.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

Bermaz Auto Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Bermaz Auto Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 72% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 11% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 1.0% per year during the coming three years according to the twelve analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 8.7% per year, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we can see why Bermaz Auto Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently many shareholders weren't comfortable holding on while the company is potentially eyeing a less prosperous future.

What We Can Learn From Bermaz Auto Berhad's P/E?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As we suspected, our examination of Bermaz Auto Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its inferior earnings outlook is contributing to its low P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Bermaz Auto Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Bermaz Auto Berhad, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

