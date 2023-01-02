Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.3x Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Gilead Sciences hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Gilead Sciences would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 55%. That put a dampener on the good run it was having over the longer-term as its three-year EPS growth is still a noteworthy 26% in total. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing earnings over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 27% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.2% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Gilead Sciences' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Gilead Sciences' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Gilead Sciences maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Gilead Sciences has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Gilead Sciences' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

