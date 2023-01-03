Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Grand Venture Technology Limited's (SGX:JLB) P/E

There wouldn't be many who think Grand Venture Technology Limited's (SGX:JLB) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.6x is worth a mention when the median P/E in Singapore is similar at about 10x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Grand Venture Technology has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Some Growth For Grand Venture Technology?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the market for P/E ratios like Grand Venture Technology's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company managed to grow earnings per share by a handy 9.4% last year. This was backed up an excellent period prior to see EPS up by 182% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 3.2% each year as estimated by the two analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 2.0% each year, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Grand Venture Technology's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Grand Venture Technology's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Grand Venture Technology (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Grand Venture Technology, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

