Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Karat Packaging Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KRT) P/E

Karat Packaging Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KRT) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 22.7x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 17x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Karat Packaging as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For Karat Packaging?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Karat Packaging would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 23%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 21% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Karat Packaging is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Karat Packaging's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

