Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Knaus Tabbert AG's (ETR:KTA) P/E

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Knaus Tabbert AG (ETR:KTA) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 23.3x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's lofty.

Knaus Tabbert hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Knaus Tabbert's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Knaus Tabbert's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 57% decrease to the company's bottom line. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 84% in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 75% each year as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 12% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Knaus Tabbert's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Knaus Tabbert maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

