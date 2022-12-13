Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE:MRK) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 18x Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) may be sending bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Merck has been doing relatively well. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

See our latest analysis for Merck

pe

Keen to find out how analysts think Merck's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

Is There Enough Growth For Merck?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Merck would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 159% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 68% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 11% per year as estimated by the analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 9.1% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Merck is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of Merck's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Story continues

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Merck that you need to be mindful of.

You might be able to find a better investment than Merck. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here