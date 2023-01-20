Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By MicroCloud Hologram Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HOLO) 231% Share Price Surge

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) shareholders have had their patience rewarded with a 231% share price jump in the last month. Unfortunately, the gains of the last month did little to right the losses of the last year with the stock still down 17% over that time.

After such a large jump in price, MicroCloud Hologram may be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 40x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 14x and even P/E's lower than 8x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

For example, consider that MicroCloud Hologram's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for MicroCloud Hologram

pe

Want the full picture on earnings, revenue and cash flow for the company? Then our free report on MicroCloud Hologram will help you shine a light on its historical performance.

How Is MicroCloud Hologram's Growth Trending?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, MicroCloud Hologram would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 57%. Even so, admirably EPS has lifted 1,709% in aggregate from three years ago, notwithstanding the last 12 months. Accordingly, while they would have preferred to keep the run going, shareholders would probably welcome the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 7.2% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

Story continues

With this information, we can see why MicroCloud Hologram is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Bottom Line On MicroCloud Hologram's P/E

MicroCloud Hologram's P/E is flying high just like its stock has during the last month. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of MicroCloud Hologram revealed its three-year earnings trends are contributing to its high P/E, given they look better than current market expectations. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident earnings aren't under threat. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware MicroCloud Hologram is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning.

You might be able to find a better investment than MicroCloud Hologram. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here