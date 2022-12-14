Why Investors Shouldn't Be Surprised By SCGM Bhd's (KLSE:SCGM) Low P/E

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider SCGM Bhd (KLSE:SCGM) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

As an illustration, earnings have deteriorated at SCGM Bhd over the last year, which is not ideal at all. It might be that many expect the disappointing earnings performance to continue or accelerate, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is SCGM Bhd's Growth Trending?

SCGM Bhd's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 18%. At least EPS has managed not to go completely backwards from three years ago in aggregate, thanks to the earlier period of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 8.0% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why SCGM Bhd is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see the recent limited growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that SCGM Bhd maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its recent three-year growth being lower than the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SCGM Bhd (at least 1 which is concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on SCGM Bhd, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

